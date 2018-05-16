Better Business Bureau Recognizes 3 Men Movers with Winner of Distinction Award

When asked what it means to 3 Men Movers to receive this recognition, Kate Sanderlin, Marketing Manager, states, "We believe that to have great movers you must start with good people, and being recognized as a BBB Winner of Distinction reasserts that philosophy."

Below is a look at the community outreach and internal programs 3 Men Movers undertook this past year to achieve a 2018 Winner of Distinction Award:

"30 Moves. 30 Families." Program - After Hurricane Harvey, 3 Men Movers wanted a way to help out those in Houston that needed to get out of their flooded homes, but did not have the financial means to do so. Word quickly spread on Facebook, and they were able to move 30 amazing families on the house. Take a look at Peggy's story to see how 3 Men Movers stepped in to help her.

With a busy summer move season ahead, 3 Men Movers wants to help the BBB promote consumer awareness and safety when choosing a mover. They've written a guide on spotting red flags to help consumers avoid illegal movers, and encourage consumers to call them with any moving questions or concerns they may have, even if they do not book with them. These Houston movers are excited for another year ahead and want to thank the BBB for recognizing their efforts.

