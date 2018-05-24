Better Business Bureau Recognizes Lifestyles Unlimited Inc.® With Winner of Distinction Award
Lifestyles Unlimited International Inc. is the education and mentoring group for real estate investors
07:00 ET
HOUSTON, May 24, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- In recognizing businesses and non-profits for their achievements and commitment to quality in the workplace, Lifestyles Unlimited was one of 285 companies recognized at the annual Better Business Bureau Awards of Excellence on May 9, 2018.
Recognized, for the first time, as a Houston Better Business Bureau Winner of Distinction for service excellence the founder and CEO of Lifestyles Unlimited Del Walmsley commented, "For 27 years I have focused on the success of my customers. I founded this company in Houston, and it is an honor to receive this distinction from our local Better Business Bureau."
lifestyles-unlimited-logo.png
Lifestyles Unlimited Logo
