Better Buzz Coffee Roasters Expands Product Line with New Buzz Energy Drinks

Known for its innovative menu and high-quality offerings, the brand debuted ready-to-drink canned energy drinks and handcrafted mixed energy drinks, available at all 24 Better Buzz locations. Each of the crisp, refreshing drinks contains 110 mg of caffeine, about the same amount as a cup of brewed coffee.

Following its successful expansion into Arizona earlier this year, Better Buzz continues to capitalize on its popularity and customer demand. This latest product innovation marks the brand's foray into the energy drink market, catering to a growing segment of consumers seeking caffeinated alternatives to perk up their day.

Customers can enjoy six new Buzz Energy drink options:

Handcrafted Mixed Drinks (24-oz):

Burstin' Blue Raspberry : A delightful blend of blue raspberry, coconut and lime, topped with popping candy Always Sunny Citrus : A refreshing mix of blood orange and vanilla, topped with vanilla cold foam Prickly in Pink Mojito : A vibrant prickly pear mojito, topped with lime and mint leaves



Ready-to-Drink Cans (12-oz):

Original : A crisp and invigorating pick-me-up Berry Pomegranate : A sweet and tangy mix of ripe berries and rich pomegranate Fruit Blast : A vibrant combination of tropical and citrus fruit flavors



The trend-setting coffee brand tested its energy drinks earlier this year in its new Phoenix location. They've been a hit with guests, with Burstin' Blue Raspberry reigning as the top-selling flavor.

"We received great feedback from our guests in Phoenix about our Buzz Energy drinks," said Amanda Cameron, VP of Marketing at Better Buzz. "Expanding these offerings brandwide allows us to share these new, exciting flavors with all our guests so everyone can try a new Buzz this summer."

More product line extensions are in the works for rollout later in the year, featuring new flavors, sugar-free beverages, additional ready-to-drink beverages and more.

Better Buzz Coffee Roasters, which started as a four-wheel coffee cart, has grown into a beloved brand with 24 locations across California and Arizona. The recent expansion into the Grand Canyon State highlights the company's strategy to enter new markets while maintaining its core values of quality and innovation. Arizona was chosen due to its proximity to California and the existing customer base familiar with the brand.

About Better Buzz Coffee Roasters

Founded in 2002 as a craft coffee cart by two college students, Better Buzz Coffee Roasters is committed to providing top-quality coffee in a fun, friendly atmosphere. The brand emphasizes freshness, with coffee roasted and delivered weekly to its cafes. Certified as an organic roaster by CCOF, Better Buzz prioritizes sourcing Fair Trade and Rainforest Alliance coffees. The company's mission is encapsulated in its slogan: LIFE'S BETTER BUZZED®.

