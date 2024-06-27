Better Buzz Coffee Roasters Poised for Record Growth in 2024

California-born brand plans for rapid expansion across the Western U.S. by year's end

SAN DIEGO, June 27, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Better Buzz Coffee Roasters kicked off 2024 with multiple new restaurants and successful limited-time offers, but the popular coffee brand is just getting started. In the last two years, Better Buzz has doubled its store count from 12 to 24, with plans to double that number to 48 over the next year. The company is looking eastward toward Arizona and Nevada, as well as opening more locations in Southern California.

Over the first half of this year, Better Buzz opened three new locations: one in the Laguna Hills area of Orange County (pictured here), its 19th San Diego location in Oceanside and its first out-of-state location in Uptown Phoenix. (Photo credit: Better Buzz Coffee Roasters)

Over the first half of this year, Better Buzz opened three new locations: one in the Laguna Hills area of Orange County, its 19th San Diego location in Oceanside and its first out-of-state location in Uptown Phoenix. While all three new units are off to a promising start, the Phoenix location boasted the brand's most successful opening day on record.

Looking forward, Better Buzz is on track for a record year with 12 new locations in the pipeline – including three in Las Vegas, with the first one debuting in September. The company also plans to launch six more locations in Phoenix, a third Orange County location and two more in San Diego.

"While we're thrilled with our progress so far, we're even more excited about our rapid growth for the rest of the year," said VP of Marketing Amanda Cameron. "We're planning to keep the momentum growing, spreading the buzz to even more neighborhoods. Our goal is to expand north in Southern California with major concentration on the Los Angeles area to San Diego, as well as growing in Arizona and Nevada to make our famous Best Drink Ever more accessible."

Along with its rapid growth, January saw the launch of three limited-time menu items: the Chili Crunch Breakfast Wrap, the Iced London Fog and the Sea Salt Caramel Latte. The wrap quickly became one of Better Buzz's top-selling menu items and was eventually added to the core menu. The brand's spring and summer limited-time offers include the Mazapán Cold Brew, the Espresso No-Tini, the Spicy BBQ Ranch Chicken Wrap and – just announced – Buzz Energy drinks.

Better Buzz Coffee Roasters, which started as a four-wheel coffee cart, has grown into a beloved brand with 24 locations across California and Arizona. The recent expansion into the Grand Canyon State highlights the company's strategy to enter new markets while maintaining its core values of quality and innovation.

About Better Buzz Coffee Roasters

Founded in 2002 as a craft coffee cart by two college students, Better Buzz Coffee Roasters is committed to providing top-quality coffee in a fun, friendly atmosphere. The brand emphasizes freshness, with coffee roasted and delivered weekly to its cafes. Certified as an organic roaster by CCOF, Better Buzz prioritizes sourcing Fair Trade and Rainforest Alliance coffees. Each location offers a range of handcrafted beverages, made-to-order food items and fresh pastries, with popular offerings like the Horchata Iced Latte and the "Best Drink Ever." The company's mission is encapsulated in its slogan: LIFE'S BETTER BUZZED®.

