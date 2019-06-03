Better Choice Company to Webcast Live at VirtualInvestorConferences.com June 4th

NEW YORK, June 3, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Better Choice Company, Inc. (OTCQB: BTTR) , a pre-eminent animal wellness CBD company, today announced that Damian Dalla-Longa, Co-Chief Executive Officer, will present live at VirtualInvestorConferences.com on June 4th.

DATE: Tuesday, June 4th

TIME: 9:00 AM ET

LINK: https://tinyurl.com/June4CannabisVIC

This will be a live, interactive online event where investors are invited to ask the company questions in real-time. It is recommended that investors pre-register and run the online system check to expedite participation and receive event updates.

About Better Choice Company, Inc.

At the foundation of Better Choice Company, Inc. is the belief that good health practices and nutrition contribute to and promote a higher quality of life. Recently, the Company acquired TruPet LLC, an online seller of ultra premium all natural pet food, treats and supplements, with a special focus on freeze dried and dehydrated raw products and Bona Vida, Inc., an innovative emerging CBD platform, focused on developing a portfolio of brand and product verticals within the animal and human health and wellness space. For more information, please visit https://www.betterchoicecompany.com .

