Better Divorce Academy Founder Paulette G. Rigo Earns NADP's Certified Divorce Specialist™ Designation

ATLANTA, Feb. 11, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Paulette G. Rigo, the certified divorce coach (CDC) and mediator behind the Better Divorce Academy , became one of the first professionals in the United States to earn the vaunted Certified Divorce Specialist™ (CDS) designation from the National Association of Divorce Professionals (NADP) . The first of its kind, the unique CDS program teaches professionals from all industries a comprehensive understanding of the divorce process throughout its various stages.

The CDS program offers attendees the opportunity to become pioneers in their field by earning the first certification that focuses on a holistic, rather than industry-specific, approach to helping clients who are going through a divorce.

Rigo attended the inaugural CDS training in Fort Lauderdale, Fla. "This training will allow me to help my clients take the high road for a better ending to their marriage, both mentally and emotionally," Rigo said. "I've learned all the strategies and the biggest divorce mistakes to help clients navigate their divorce journey."

"We are so proud to have someone like Paulette as part of the NADP," said Vicky Townsend, co-founder and CEO of the NADP. "Paulette does so much to make sure she provides her clients with the very best service. As a Certified Divorce Specialist, Paulette now has the extra skills needed to manage clients in this transition."

Founded by Rigo in 2019, Better Divorce Academy is a full-service confidential coaching and mediation business that enables people to remain in control of their divorce process. Based in the Atlanta, Ga. area, the academy is dedicated to helping create a better experience of the divorce process for everyone involved in the process. Through her work with the academy, Rigo helps women make it to the other side of divorce stronger, emotionally empowered, and better financially prepared for their futures.

Today, the academy offers clients a variety of services to help them navigate their divorce journey. These services include private one-on-one coaching to help clients understand and prepare for the divorce process, private online group coaching to help them feel connected with like-minded individuals, and an eight-week online course to help arm them with the knowledge and confidence needed for the road ahead.

Rigo adds the CDS designation to a roster of other certifications and accolades. In addition to being a CDS, she is a certified divorce coach and mediator, certified birth doula, and a Yoga Alliance Master Yoga Teacher. Beyond her work with the Better Divorce Academy, she is also the host of the podcast Thriving in Chaos.

Rigo completed her Civil, Family and Divorce Mediation and Arbitration training at Henning Mediation and Arbitration in Atlanta and is now a Registered Mediator (aka Neutral). She completed her Certified Divorce Coaching in August 2018 with Peggoty and Randy Cooper of Certified Divorce Coach in Tampa, Fla. Rigo also served as a mentor for students entering into the training program. Additionally, she is a collaborative team member with The Prime Family of Companies in Fayetteville, Ga., where she serves a Certified Divorce Coach and Registered Mediator.

About the NADP: The National Association of Divorce Professionals is an invitation-only organization that unifies highly vetted professionals who serve clients going through all stages of divorce. The NADP is committed to making a positive impact on the divorce process through strategic alliances, divorce-centered education, and comprehensive professional development. Please visit www.thenadp.com for more information.

