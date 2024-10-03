Better Earth Acquires Betterbin

Tech Integration Strengthens B Corp Plan to Revolutionize Compost & Recycling Infrastructure

ATLANTA, Oct. 3, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Better Earth , a leader in sustainable foodservice packaging solutions, today announced its acquisition of Betterbin , a Software as a Service (SaaS) platform that optimizes recycling and composting education for consumers, retailers and businesses. This acquisition bolsters Better Earth's mission to create a regenerative circular economy by providing seamless, tech-driven solutions that divert food packaging waste from landfills, improve compliance with solid waste regulations and meet local sustainability goals.

Bridging the Gap Between Sustainability and Compliance

With only around 5% of plastics currently being recycled in the United States, the need for smarter waste solutions is more urgent than ever. Betterbin's platform provides real-time, hyperlocal insights into what waste infrastructure is available and what materials are accepted in local recycling and composting programs.

Betterbin specializes in curating packaging materials and waste management data, providing consumers with clear instructions on how to dispose of packaging correctly. This expertise will support Better Earth's mission to help restaurants and food service operators make informed packaging choices that comply with state and local regulations.

By preventing the purchase of non-compliant or non-recyclable packaging, Better Earth's upcoming software will help businesses cut down on landfill waste, meet regulations, and offer consumers more sustainable end-of-life solutions for their packaging.

"Betterbin's technology introduces much-needed efficiency to the waste management process," said Joseph Bild, CEO of Better Earth. "By giving purchasing managers the tools to select products that are compostable or recyclable based on local regulations, we are driving systemic change in sustainability practices across the foodservice industry. This acquisition aligns perfectly with Better Earth's mission to lead the way in social and environmental transparency."

Better Earth's Comprehensive Approach to Sustainability and Circularity

As a Certified B Corporation, Better Earth is committed to transparency, social and environmental leadership, and strengthening the circular economy within the restaurant and foodservice industries. The acquisition of Betterbin enhances Better Earth's ability to offer a full spectrum of sustainable packaging solutions, while integrating cutting-edge technology to optimize end-of-life recycling and composting practices.

"Compliance is often a complicated yet critical component of companies' sustainability efforts," said Michelle Goetsch, CEO of Betterbin. "By integrating our technology into Better Earth's suite of solutions, we're providing restaurants and foodservice operators with the first comprehensive tool for proactive compliance around packaging waste management. This will not only improve their environmental impact but also ensure clearer insights and timely compliance with evolving local and state waste management standards and regulations."

Terms of the acquisition have not been disclosed.

About Better Earth

Better Earth is a leading provider of sustainable foodservice packaging solutions, offering a full range of commercially compostable products designed to meet the highest sustainability standards. Better Earth's product line includes a wide variety of BPI-certified commercially compostable plates, bowls, trays, containers, cutlery, cups, and lids, and many custom solutions as well — all made from sustainable materials such as grasses, bamboo, sugarcane, FSC Certified paper, and bio-based resins. These products meet ASTM and EN standards for compostability, making them a viable alternative to traditional plastics and other non-renewable materials. As a Certified B Corporation, Better Earth is committed to driving environmental and social leadership throughout the packaging industry, helping customers achieve their sustainability goals and strengthening the circular economy by leading sustainability initiatives across the value chain.

For more information, visit becompostable.com.

About Betterbin

Betterbin's mission is to make recycling, composting, and food waste prevention education relevant, convenient, and accessible to all consumers through the power of data. Founded in 2018 as a Wisconsin-based startup, Betterbin has evolved from a recycling education platform into a comprehensive resource for community composting and food waste prevention education. Today, its vision is to become the go-to source for empowering consumers, communities and businesses with the knowledge needed to make sustainable packaging choices.

