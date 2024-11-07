Better Earth and GTF Technologies Partner to Showcase Sustainable Packaging Solutions at the Sustainable Packaging Summit

Innovative Partnerships Drive the Future of Environmentally Friendly Packaging at Global Summit

AMSTERDAM, Nov. 7, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Better Earth , a leading certified B Corporation, is joining forces with GTF Technologies , which transforms food byproducts into profitable, sustainable resources through innovative technology, to highlight innovative solutions in 100% certified compostable packaging at the Sustainable Packaging Summit in Amsterdam, Netherlands, on November 12-13, 2024.

The two companies will co-exhibit at Booth 38, showcasing cutting-edge, cost-effective, and scalable packaging solutions that combine sustainably made powders with molded fiber and bio-resin. This collaboration aims to support the growing momentum toward environmentally friendly packaging in both the EU, North America and other countries. Attendees will have the opportunity to explore Better Earth's industry-leading, certified compostable packaging options and new product opportunities with GTF Technologies' advanced RENU™ Drying and Milling System..

Better Earth commits to sustainability and circular economy principles by designing plant-based packaging that comply with ASTM standards for commercial composting, ultimately returning as nutrient-rich soil. Their mission is to make regenerative, circular solutions accessible to the foodservice industry.

GTF's RENU™ Drying & Milling System offers a cutting-edge solution that transforms high-moisture materials into valuable powder within seconds using its patented low-temperature Impact Flash Drying process. This technology empowers food and beverage producers to lower operational costs, monetize byproducts, and minimize waste.

"Our partnership with GTF Technologies underscores our shared commitment to advancing sustainable packaging solutions that are both practical and impactful," said Joseph Bild, CEO of Better Earth. "By combining our expertise in certified compostable packaging solutions with GTF's innovative drying and milling technology, we're providing foodservice and consumer packaged goods companies with accessible, circular solutions that support a healthier planet."

"We avoid calling these agricultural byproducts 'waste' because they only become waste if discarded," said Gary Schuler, Founder and President of GTF Technologies. "These food assets offer a unique opportunity to create circular economies and strengthen companies' bottom lines. By pairing our upcycled food powders with Better Earth's compostable packaging innovations, we deliver a triple-bottom-line win for companies across industries."

Better Earth and GTF Technologies actively demonstrate their shared commitment to sustainability by producing innovative solutions that significantly reduce the environmental impact of packaging. Their collaboration strengthens each other's offerings and broadens their capabilities, enabling them to better serve existing and future customers.

For more information about both companies, visit https://becompostable.com/ and https://www.gtf-technologies.com/

About Better Earth

Better Earth is a leader in sustainable foodservice packaging solutions. We offer a full range of commercially compostable products, including plates, bowls, trays, containers, cutlery, cups, and lids. Our product line is made entirely from sustainable materials such as bamboo, sugarcane, FSC Certified paper, and bio-based resins, making them a viable alternative to traditional plastics and virgin wood fiber packaging. Better Earth's products meet ASTM and EN standards for compostability. As a Certified B Corporation, Better Earth is committed to helping customers meet their sustainability goals and strengthening the circular economy by leading sustainability initiatives across the value chain.

About GTF Technologies

GTF is revolutionizing the food processing and juicing industries by rescuing and upcycling side streams and byproducts with its innovative RENU™ Drying & Milling System. RENU dries and mills food in just one step, creating valuable powders to be used in human or pet foods, natural dyes, or sustainable packaging. With RENU, GTF is working toward a more circular and resilient food system, supporting a healthier planet.

SOURCE Better Earth