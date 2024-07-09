Better Earth Compostable Packaging Achieves B Corp Certification

Company expanding Climate Smart Packaging line, adding new team members

ATLANTA, July 9, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Better Earth , a leader in 100% certified compostable foodservice packaging solutions, is proudly announcing their B Corp certification. This prestigious accreditation underscores Better Earth's dedication to transparency, social and environmental leadership, and regenerative circularity within the restaurant and food service industries.

As part of the B Corp Certification, Better Earth will donate a portion of profits to initiatives that promote regenerative agriculture, waste reduction, and carbon drawdown. They have also restructured their business to become a "Public Benefit LLC," formally incorporating their social and environmental mission. The leadership team, shareholders, and employees are united in their commitment to foster a positive impact on the environment and society.

"Achieving B Corp certification is a significant milestone in our journey toward a sustainable future," said Better Earth CEO Joseph Bild. "Our comprehensive sustainability plan includes an Employee Equity program, cultivating the development of composting infrastructure, and an unwavering commitment to reinvigorating the land that produces our packaging."

Central to Better Earth's sustainability strategy is the expansion of the availability of their Climate Smart Packaging line, specifically the Farmer's Fiber collection. This is the first compostable foodservice packaging to pursue domestic sourcing of perennial grasses that regenerates soil and sequesters one ton of carbon per acre, per year.

The Climate Smart Farmer's Fiber Collection:

Is made from a blend of rapidly renewable native perennial grasses like miscanthus, switchgrass, and sorghum, which improve soil health, sequester carbon, and can be grown on underutilized land to boost farmers' income.

Produced through an innovative manufacturing process that utilizes nearly 60% clean renewable energy, and all remaining emissions are offset through the company's regenerative carbon offsets strategy in partnership with Cloverly.

Benefits over 40 Southeastern U.S. farmers and landowners with long-term contracts, aiding rural growth and job creation.

Is manufactured locally in Tennessee , unlike most molded fiber products imported from Asia or South America , enhancing the local economy.

, unlike most molded fiber products imported from or , enhancing the local economy. Supports a closed-loop system that includes commercial compostability of used packaging and manufacturing byproducts as compost to enrich agricultural land.

"Achieving B Corp certification underscores Better Earth's steadfast vision and mission from the outset," stated Savannah Seydel, VP of Sustainability at Better Earth. "The introduction of our Climate Smart Packaging Collection marks just the beginning of our efforts to propel the foodservice industry towards a regenerative, circular future."

To support its growing market presence and assist customers in achieving their sustainability goals, Better Earth has welcomed several new team members including April Hodge, Human Resources Manager; Ariel Tiscareno, Territory Manager for Northern California; Isadora Moultrie-Simon, Sales Consultant in The Bahamas; and NJ Roseti, Project Manager. All bring extensive experience and a commitment to sustainability and environmental advocacy.

Better Earth will be exhibiting the Farmer's Fiber Collection, as well as its full line of 100% commercially compostable products, at the 2024 NACUFS Conference (Booth #805) in Louisville, Kentucky from July 18-19, 2024.

About Better Earth

Better Earth is a leader in sustainable foodservice packaging solutions. We offer a full range of commercially compostable products, including plates, bowls, trays, containers, cutlery, cups, and lids. Our product line is made entirely from sustainable materials such as bamboo, sugarcane, FSC Certified paper, and bio-based resins, making them a viable alternative to traditional plastics and virgin wood fiber packaging. Better Earth's products meet ASTM and EN standards for compostability. As a Certified B Corporation, Better Earth is committed to helping customers meet their sustainability goals and strengthening the circular economy by leading sustainability initiatives across the value chain.

