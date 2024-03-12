Better Earth Introduces Renewable Plant Fiber Trays for Catering Events

Compostable packaging leader will exhibit new line at Natural Products Expo West

ATLANTA, March 12, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Better Earth , one of the leading 100% compostable foodservice packaging brands in North America, proudly announces the debut of its new 120-ounce renewable fiber catering pans and lids.

These innovative trays represent a significant step forward in sustainable catering solutions provided by Better Earth, setting a new standard for excellence in the industry. These catering trays are poised to evolve event hosting with their exceptional performance and environmentally friendly design.

Crafted to help customers meet their catering needs without sacrificing their sustainability goals, the line features:

Construction from rapidly renewable plant fibers, ensuring sustainability throughout the products' lifecycle

Engineered for durability with a secure lid for effortless transport, ensuring they are the go-to choice for a diverse range of events and occasions

All-natural, PFAS-free, oil and moisture-resistant construction supports superior leak and spill-proof performance

One- and two-compartment SKUs are perfect for showcasing a variety of cuisines, these trays provide ideal party portions for gatherings of any size

Microwave and freezer safe, they offer unparalleled versatility in serving both hot and cold food

The products are fully compostable in commercial compost facilities, breaking down into nutrient-rich soil and supporting a circular economy.

Better Earth will be featuring the future of compostable catering support at Natural Products Expo West, where Better Earth will showcase the new catering trays and lids from March 12th through 16th at Booth #2980 Hall C. For more information, visit https://becompostable.com/

About Better Earth

Better Earth is a leader in sustainable foodservice packaging solutions. We offer a full range of commercially compostable products, including plates, bowls, trays, containers, cutlery, cups, and lids. Our product line is made entirely from sustainable materials such as bamboo, sugarcane, FSC Certified paper, and bio-based resins, making them a viable alternative to traditional plastics and virgin wood fiber packaging. Better Earth's products meet ASTM and EN standards for compostability. We are committed to helping customers meet their sustainability goals and strengthening the circular economy by leading sustainability initiatives across the value chain.

