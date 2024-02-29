Better, Faster, Cleaner: Festool Amps Up Accessories for Professional Workshops & Job Sites

New Website Experience Makes It Easier Than Ever for Tradespeople to Find What They Need

LEBANON, Ind., Feb. 29, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Festool, a leading manufacturer of innovative, precision-engineered power tool solutions, today announced an overhaul of its accessories website for professionals seeking a holistic system designed to help them build cleaner, faster, and better. With a refreshed web design, Festool has streamlined the experience, making it easier than ever to find the accessories needed to complete almost any power tool system.

"Our tools are designed to help professionals build better, smarter and faster, and we recognize that you can only do so with a complete system of tools and accessories that will improve your workflow," said Rick Bush, Senior Marketing Manager at Festool. "That's why we are introducing a refreshed filter on our website that will make it simple to find the accessories you need, so you can spend time focusing on the project at-hand. The refreshed experience is only the beginning, and we're excited for what's to come in the world of Festool accessories in 2024."

Festool designs accessories to complement its power tool solutions, enabling users to create holistic power tool systems that prioritize quality, efficiency and compatibility. Its accessory solutions are tailored to each tool and its application to provide the best possible workflow for end-users.

The new accessory filter is centrally located on the Festool website. Accessories are easily sorted by solution, meaning contractors can quickly identify an accessory in the dust extraction section, while painters can separate out accessories in the surface preparation section.

In 2024, Festool is dedicated to enabling professional woodworkers, painters, construction workers, contractors and remodelers with the accessories they need to build smarter systems. Along with the introduction of the new accessory filter, Festool will be highlighting its solutions across categories to help users build faster, better and cleaner.

Festool's first accessory focus is dust extraction, where the combined power of dust extractors and accessories provide a complete system that helps to keep the jobsite and workshop clean. This includes durable cleaning accessories, available as sets or individual items, high-efficiency Filter Bags to capture and easily dispose of dust and remote control with Bluetooth® to wirelessly control the dust extractor. Accessories in this category are designed to help users leave a cleaner impression and improve efficiency on the job.

Later this year, the company will introduce focuses on Abrasive, Router and Sawing accessories. To learn more, visit FestoolUSA.com/accessories.

About Festool

Festool has been developing innovative, precision-engineered and durable power tool solutions for nearly a century. Founded in Germany in 1925, Festool is a leading manufacturer known for its systems-based approach to power tools that are designed for efficiency and high performance. Festool's mission, "Built Better To Build Better," focuses on creating products that empower professional tradespeople to elevate their skills and deliver outstanding work by helping them build cleaner, faster, smarter…better.

Festool USA is based in Lebanon, Indiana. For more information, visit www.festoolusa.com or www.festoolcanada.com.

SOURCE Festool USA