Better. Faster. More Efficient. At RSNA 2019, Agfa HealthCare Showcases the Latest Release of Its Enterprise Imaging Platform Powered by a Smart Workflow Engine

MORTSEL, Belgium, Nov. 18, 2019

Enterprise Imaging offers a performant, unified imaging platform, with embedded clinical tools and a powerful rules-based workflow engine, for smart automation and maximized productivity.

It enables fast exchange of clinical imaging data, intelligent reporting, collaboration and peer learning, for informed decision making.

At Agfa HealthCare's booth, customers and specialists will share their real-life experiences and Insight, in expert sessions.

/PRNewswire/ -- (RSNA, South Hall, Booth #4705) Agfa HealthCare's Enterprise Imaging offers a new generation of image management, creating a secure ecosystem of medical images with advanced image processing, tools to facilitate collaboration, peer learning and platform performance. At RSNA 2019, visitors will Visualize the Possibilities, discovering how this single, unified imaging platform with a powerful workflow engine enhances productivity and boosts clinical confidence.

At Agfa HealthCare's booth, visitors will have the opportunity to meet customers and specialists, who will share their real-life experiences and insight, in expert sessions. Agfa HealthCare is also arranging a special presentation on "Evidence-based AI in Radiology - Ensuring Value-based Application and Improving Outcomes."

Enhanced productivity, confidence, mobility and stability

Enterprise Imaging continues to expand to meet healthcare's goals and challenges. At RSNA 2019, Agfa HealthCare will showcase the newest version of the single, converged platform, under the theme "Better. Faster. More efficient." Features that make the difference include:

A powerful rules-based workflow engine, supporting workflow optimization and automation;

XERO Universal viewer enhancements including tools that enable cross platform realtime communication and collaboration

Further enhancements to the diagnostic desktop for remote 24/7 reading and reporting;

Peer-learning tools, designed for flexible workflows, helping enable continuous improvement of quality of care;

Secure and stable platform designed to support high availability, modularity and scalability

Expert insight on transformations

To enable visitors to Visualize the Possibilities through real successes, Agfa HealthCare will host expert sessions with customers and specialists who have already experienced the transformation to Enterprise Imaging.

Real-life customer experiences will include:

A US medical center with 13 sites, carrying out 150,000 imaging exams each year, that cut report turnaround time to 20-30 minutes while significantly increasing the number of studies read.

A regional collective of NHS Trusts with a centrally hosted Enterprise Imaging platform that enables transformative change across the radiology services of the eight Trusts.

A UK hospital that achieved a 45% increase in productivity after implementing Enterprise Imaging, supporting a growth rate of 10%.

A university hospital in the US that turned efficiency metrics, a single worklist for reading for multiple locations and remote reading into efficiency gains.

A busy city hospital and Level One Trauma Center in the US that implemented a change management initiative as it deployed Enterprise Imaging in multiple service lines.

Special lecture: "Evidence-based AI in Radiology - Ensuring Value-based Application and Improving Outcomes"

Visitors will also have the opportunity to learn from Agfa HealthCare's experts on topics such as evidence-based Augmented Intelligence (AI) in radiology.

The special lecture by Dr. Anjum M. Ahmed on 2 December 2019 in the new Innovation Theater will include use cases and insight into how AI may augment clinical intelligence and assist in the early detection of critical diseases. Recent feedback from clinical thought leaders will uncover the factors to be considered for AI, including strategy, governance, validation, KPIs and evidence.

"The field of medical imaging has witnessed revolution with advances in image processing and clinical applications. With the advent of AI and Deep Learning, Radiology is exploring opportunities relating to meaningful application of these innovations, and their value in improving care pathways. At Agfa HealthCare, our purpose-built Enterprise Imaging platform, with its rules-based workflow engine, enables aggregation of clinical and pixel intelligence that is meaningful, and helps bring radiology to the forefront with evidence-based precision health informatics," says Dr. Anjum Ahmed Global Director Imaging IT Solutions at Agfa HealthCare. "Our platform will not only address customers' need to transition from PACS to Enterprise Imaging, but will also help them build a secure and scalable ecosystem of clinical imaging informatics that is designed for collaborative care delivery," adds Bob Craske, Director Enterprise Imaging, Radiology and Clinical Applications, Agfa HealthCare.

"Each year, RSNA is an important opportunity for us to show customers how we are addressing their real and evolving needs, and to provide valuable insight from experts into the issues impacting radiology and healthcare in general," comments Steve Aylward, Vice President Sales, Agfa HealthCare North America. "New technologies will put the radiologist at the forefront of advanced, evidence-based care delivery. Enterprise Imaging provides a firm foundation for that increased role: by simplifying daily tasks, thereby freeing radiologists to focus on value-added activities, and then enhancing collaboration between radiologists and their colleagues, to improve informed decision-making. At RSNA 2019, we look forward to meeting and exchanging with customers, industry experts and other visitors."

To find out more about how Enterprise Imaging meets customers' needs for enhanced productivity and greater clinical confidence, visit us at RSNA 2019, 1-6 December, Chicago, IL, USA, South Hall, Booth #4705.

Click here to check the full program and to schedule an expert demo or expert session.

Augmented Intelligence (AI) applications are currently work in progress, not released for sale by Agfa HealthCare and subject to regulatory clearances.

About Agfa HealthCare

A pioneer in health IT since the 1990s, Agfa HealthCare supports care providers and assists their health professionals across departments, sites and networks to deliver quality care and make intelligent decisions for their communities and populations. Since 2018, it has focused 100% on the health IT domain, including Hospital IT, Integrated Care and Imaging IT. These intelligent solutions complement each other to create proven, trusted health IT ecosystems that touch every aspect of health systems. Agfa HealthCare, headquartered in Mortsel, Belgium is a leading health IT company with a truly global footprint.

SOURCE Agfa HealthCare

Related Links

https://www.agfa.com

