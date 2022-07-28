Better, faster, stronger: how OPPO engineered the perfect 5G signal solution in Find X5 Pro

The quality of a smartphone's signal is determined by its antenna, and its positioning within the phone itself. Often, signal quality degrades when phones are held in certain positions, as the antenna can be covered up by users' hands. In 2020, OPPO released a groundbreaking 360-degree Antenna Design in Reno 3 to help combat this problem. The innovative design saw the antenna arranged along the outer frame of Reno 3's frame, which allowed it to have a better signal regardless of whether it was held horizontally or vertically.

This was particularly important for gamers, as many AAA smartphone titles are played horizontally to maximise the use of the screen. In regular phones without such a novel solution, gamers may suffer from poor signal, slower speeds and lag, giving them a noticeable competitive disadvantage.

ADAPTING TO LIFE

While the innovative 360-degree surround antenna solution helps maintain a reliable connection regardless of orientation, OPPO's engineers had to overcome another challenge — namely, the fact that in today's modern world, people expect fast 5G speeds for intensive tasks like gaming, no matter where they are. Sometimes, users are on their phones in challenging environments like parking lots or trains, which provides dropped connections, low signal, and lag.

In these weak-signal situations, a component called a Power Amplifier (PA) plays a critical role in amplifying a smartphone's signal enough to provide users with a strong and stable connection.

But the problem that most phones face is that they only have one PA for a corresponding frequency band, and it's up to this single PA to choose the most suitable of four antennas in a phone to receive the signal. In order to combat this issue, OPPO's engineers worked on the Dual PA Four-way Connection System which was first launched in OPPO Find X5 Pro, positioning it well ahead of any competition.

This innovative system is driven by a crucial component which is developed by OPPO Research Institute - Fast Matching Algorithm. It enables the phone to select the PA that's most suitable for sending and receiving signals at any given time automatically.

Moreover, OPPO also applied Dual PA Four-way Connection System on 4G bands. The end result? Signal that's both powerful and fast, with silky smooth video, streaming and gaming experiences without any lag or stutter to be seen. According to laboratory data, Find X5 Pro sees far fewer freezes with lower latency, even in extremely weak signal scenarios — specifically 30% less latency and 50% less freezes compared to the previous generation Find X3 Pro.

Lastly, for those inevitable scenarios in which users leave zero signal zones, the innovative Dual PA Four-way Connection System in Find X5 Pro also ensures that it picks up signal far faster than any other handset available, putting users back in touch with the people and things that matter most, without any frustrating delays.

STRIVING FOR PERFECTION

OPPO has spent the past few years actively promoting the development and adoption of 5G around the world, in addition to submitting 5G communication standard patents in more than 30 countries and regions around the world. In fact, in 2021, OPPO became one of the top ten companies in the world for holding one of the highest numbers of 5G-specific patents.

Adding to its world-leading innovation with Reno 5G and Find X3 Pro (the first commercial 5G-supporting and 5G-standalone handsets in Europe), along with, the Find X5 Pro, OPPO remains committed to more research and innovation to push industry boundaries to provide the best possible experience for its users.

From working with chip suppliers to refine and optimise their capabilities, to exploring new antenna solutions, partnerships and new possibilities beyond 5G, OPPO's quest for excellence will never be complete, with each new product propelled forward by the innovations of the ones that came before. It's this passion which ensures that the future is brighter for us all.

