Better for All Joins Oak View Group's GOAL Network to Drive Sustainability at Major U.S. Venues

PASADENA, Calif., Nov. 12, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Better for All, natural products innovator, is proud to announce its membership in the Oak View Group's GOAL sustainability network as an Official Solution Provider. This partnership strengthens Better for All's commitment to driving circular initiatives within the sports, entertainment, and live events sectors by offering its TUV certified home compostable and BPI certified compostable PHA cups to the member network as a truly sustainable alternative to single-use plastics.

USC Audi Tend, Better for All, Photo Credit Ling Luo

GOAL, a membership-driven sustainability network founded by Oak View Group, is dedicated to providing sports, entertainment, and event venues with the tools to track, measure, and improve their sustainability practices. With a focus on environmental data analysis, carbon accounting, and waste diversion strategies, GOAL helps its members achieve tangible sustainability goals while fostering a community of like-minded operators and solution providers.

The Oak View Group's GOAL network includes some of the biggest names in sports and entertainment across the U.S. Notable members include: the Prudential Center, Dodger Stadium, Fenway Park, Wrigley Field, the Climate Pledge Arena in Seattle, Citi Field, the Moody Center, the MGM Music Hall and more.

Better for All showcased 8 oz, 16 oz and 20 oz PHA cups at the GOAL Summit in Arizona on October 14th. They will also be debuted at the OVG Hospitality event in Orlando, FL December 2nd - 5th, 2024.

Better for All's home compostable cups, verified plastic-free through Oceanic Global's Blue Standard, are designed to support GOAL members in their efforts to meet ambitious waste diversion and circularity goals. As highlighted in GOAL's 2024 Impact Report, members like the State Farm Arena and UBS Arena have already made significant strides in reducing waste and achieving sustainability certifications. GOAL members currently divert an average of 32% of their waste through reusing, recycling, and composting. Better for All products support this mission by helping venues transition to zero-waste operations either through reuse or diversion to composting.

"Our goal is to instigate the transition from a waste management model to a material management model in the live events space. Experience teaches us that true circularity requires collaboration between suppliers, producers, concessionaires, and clean up crews from the planning stage" said Raegan Kelly, co-founder and head of product at Better for All. "We are looking forward to working with GOAL members to create positive impact experiences for artists and fans."

About Better for All: Better for All is driving a zero-waste movement within the celebration space by offering 100% reusable, renewable, and home compostable alternatives to disposable plastic cups. Verified plastic-free by Oceanic Global's Blue Standard, Better for All cups are designed to leave no trace behind. Those who are interested in becoming a part of Better for All's Brand Ambassador program can learn more and apply here.

For more information on Better for All and its commitment to sustainability, visit www.betterforall.co and on Share a Sale here.

About GOAL: GOAL is a pioneering sustainability-driven membership and support network for sports, entertainment, and live event venues, including stadiums, arenas, theaters, and convention centers. With over 40 members across the United States, Canada, and the UK, GOAL provides environmental data analysis, sustainability strategy, and partnership advice. Utilizing Salesforce Net Zero Cloud for carbon accounting and visualizations, GOAL helps venues track and improve their sustainability efforts. The membership also provides qualitative support, including sustainability visioning, goal-setting, and action planning, and creates a network to facilitate connections to operators and vetted vendors. By fostering collaboration, sharing best practices, and offering tailored support, GOAL empowers venues to enhance their sustainability efforts, regardless of their starting point. The Founding Partners of GOAL are Oak View Group, the Atlanta Hawks & State Farm Arena, Fenway Sports Group, and green building trailblazer Jason F. McLennan, founder of McLennan Design.

For more information on the GOAL network and its impact, visit www.goalstandard.com.

