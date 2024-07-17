Better for All Launches Exclusive Brand Ambassador Program

PASADENA, Calif., July 17, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Better for All, a natural products innovator, is excited to announce the launch of their exclusive Brand Ambassador program in parallel to the launch of their new Direct-to-Consumer (D2C) ecommerce store. These initiatives mark a significant step in Better for All's mission to remake the event cup space with a unique nontoxic bio-based home and commercially compostable line of party cups.

Better for All Better for All at USC Zero-Waste Basketball Games

Brand ambassador candidates include students attending colleges and universities across the U.S., creators and influencers with passions that align with the Better for All mission: outdoors sports, camping, and nature enthusiasts, mixologists, party and event planners and attendees, reuse warriors, composters, material science buffs, DJs and musicians, and eco-trendsetters.

Better for All's lightweight and durable PHA cups are made with Kaneka Biopolymers Green Planet™ PHBH™, a revolutionary material made by tiny plants during fermentation. Currently available in 8 ounce and 16-ounce sizes, Better for All cups can handle warm and cold beverages, can be washed and reused, and are TUV-certified home compostable and BPI-certified commercially compostable. Better for All is also available on Share A Sale.

Better for All's Brand Ambassador Collective

The Better for All Brand Ambassador Program is designed to engage passionate individuals who share the company's vision for a zero-waste future. Ambassadors will have the unique opportunity to represent a pioneering brand, helping to spread the word about PHA and Better for All cups and promote a positive, circular future for all.

Ambassadors will earn a 10% commission on sales generated through their efforts, providing an incentive for their dedication and support. This program aims to create a collective of advocates who can inspire others. Ambassadors are also given the opportunity to be frequently featured on Better for All social media platforms including in exclusive "Ambassador Profile" releases.

E-Commerce Store Launch

To make the mission more accessible for everyday consumers to use their products, Better for All is proud to announce the launch of their new D2C ecommerce store locations: betterforall.shop. Customers across the U.S. can now purchase Better for All's home compostable cups directly from the brand.

"I am really looking forward to meeting fellow travelers and growing our Ambassador collective," said Raegan Kelly, head of product and founding member of Better for All. "Better for All cups are a timely contribution with the potential for outsized impact in the work to stop global warming and eliminate plastic pollution. The fact that PHA, the material our cups are made from, is itself made by tiny organisms that live in healthy soil and water, and is safe for living bodies, plants, soil and air - this is a message we wish to spread far and wide. Your next event really can be Better for All."

Those who are interested in becoming a part of the Better for All Brand Ambassador program can learn more and apply here.

About Better for All

Better for All is committed to providing 100% renewable, reusable and home compostable alternatives to disposable plastic cups. With distinct features and high-temperature tolerance, Better for All cups are designed with customer and planetary health in mind. For more information visit betterforall.shop.

Contact:

LM on behalf of Better for All

Olivia Ludington

(551) 795-5950

[email protected]

SOURCE Better for All