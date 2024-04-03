Better for All to Celebrate 'Raise Your Cups' Campaign at Rock the Ocean's Tortuga Music Festival

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla., April 3, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Better for All certified home compostable cups are an official festival cup of Rock The Ocean's 2024 Tortuga Music Festival .

The three-day music experience is in Ft Lauderdale April 4-6 and features a roster of notable country and rock artists including Lainey Wilson, Hardy, Jason Aldean, TLC, and Boyz II Men to name a few. One goal of the gathering is to spread awareness and support for critical environmental causes such as turtle conservation, shark conservation, coral reef degradation, overfishing, marine pollution and more.

Better for All Cups in support of Tortuga Music Festival, SKYY Vodka

"We are proud to join Rock the Ocean's Tortuga Music Festival community this year, and fully support their commitment to ocean conservation," stated Raegan Kelly, Head of Product at Better for All . "Tortuga has a longstanding partnership with Renewable Composting Services, Florida based composting service that specializes in large event composting, and ensures that festival generated waste will be put back into circulation as compost, a nutrient rich soil amendment."

Better for All's lightweight cups are made from nontoxic and 100% biobased Kaneka Green Planet PHBH™. The cups are TUV certified home compostable and BPI certified commercially compostable, can be discarded with food waste or brought home and reused–Better for All cups are high heat tolerant and dishwashable.

Recognized by Food & Beverage Magazine as a '2023 Editor's Top Product Pick of the Year ', Better for All recently showcased products at the Natural Products Expo West Trade Show, where they unveiled the Raise Your Cups campaign. The campaign kicks into full gear at the festival offering concert goers the opportunity to show their support on social media using the hashtag #RaiseYourCups for a chance to win a $100 cash gift card and Better for All cups to host their own plastic-free celebration. More details about the Raise Your Cups campaign can be found here .

About Better for All

Better for All is committed to providing 100% reusable, renewable, and home compostable alternatives to disposable plastic cups. With distinct features and high-temperature tolerance, Better for All cups are designed with customer and planetary health in mind and are manufactured in the USA. For more information visit www.betterforall.co .

About Rock the Ocean's Tortuga Music Festival

Rock The Ocean's flagship event is Tortuga Music Festival, a large-scale, three-day oceanfront music festival dedicated to creating awareness and raising funds for ocean conservation. The award-winning event takes place annually on the beautiful beaches of Fort Lauderdale, Florida. The event brings together the superstars of the entertainment industry and the rockstars of ocean conservation to put their talents together to save our oceans. Tortuga Music Festival, in partnership with Live Nation, celebrated its tenth anniversary in 2023. In October, the festival received the prestigious 2023 Bronze Stevie Award for Sustainability Leadership in the US and Canada at The 20th Annual International Business Awards®. For more information visit https://tortugamusicfestival.com/

Media Contact: Olivia Ludington

Ludington Media on behalf of PR for Better for All

[email protected]

551 795 5950

SOURCE Better for All