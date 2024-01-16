Better-for-You Meals from Breakfast to Dinner

MISSION, Kan., Jan. 16, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- (Family Features) Whether you're encouraging loved ones to start a new wellness kick or looking to add new ideas to an already-nutritious menu, families at any stage of a journey toward better health can use newfound favorites to bring fresh flavors to the table.

These dishes from Milk Means More provide an all-day assortment of deliciousness from breakfast to lunch and dinner so you can bring everyone together for tasty, nutritious meals no matter the occasion. Dairy foods, like the low-fat or fat-free milk, yogurt and cheese found in these recipes, are fundamental to good nutrition.

Constructing a better-for-you menu calls for a balanced diet with a variety of foods to get essential nutrients. This balance is important for maintaining healthy gut and immune function while optimizing overall wellness.

Start by ramping up your family's breakfast with these slightly sweet Mini Greek Yogurt Pancakes with Cinnamon-Maple Topping for a protein-packed way to start the day with a healthy addition of fresh berries.

Fusion cooking is on the menu at lunchtime with the spicy-sweet combo of Cajun-seasoned chicken mingling with mango and pungent blue cheese in these Chicken, Mango and Blue Cheese Pitas. Finally, finish the day with Feta Roasted Salmon and Tomatoes – an easy-to-make family meal ready in 30 minutes.

Find additional better-for-you recipe inspiration at MilkMeansMore.org.

Mini Greek Yogurt Pancakes with Cinnamon-Maple Topping
Recipe courtesy of Marcia Stanley, MS, RDN, culinary dietitian, on behalf of Milk Means More
Total time: 25 minutes
Servings:6

Topping:
1 3/4 cups plain Greek yogurt (fat free, 2% or 5%)
1/3 cup maple syrup
1/2 teaspoon ground cinnamon

Pancakes:
1 cup all-purpose flour
2 tablespoons sugar
1 teaspoon baking powder
1/4 teaspoon baking soda
1/8 teaspoon salt
1 egg, lightly beaten
3/4 cup plain Greek yogurt (fat free, 2% or 5%)
1/2 cup milk (skim, 2% or whole)
3 tablespoons melted butter
1 teaspoon vanilla
oil
1 cup fresh blueberries or chopped fresh strawberries

To make topping: Stir yogurt, syrup and cinnamon. Cover and refrigerate.

To make pancakes: In mixing bowl, stir flour, sugar, baking powder, baking soda and salt. In separate bowl, whisk egg, yogurt, milk, butter and vanilla. Add yogurt mixture to flour mixture. Stir just until combined (batter should be slightly lumpy).

Scrape batter into large plastic food storage bag. Oil nonstick griddle or large nonstick skillet. Heat over medium heat. Cut off about 1/2 inch from corner of plastic bag. Squeeze batter, about 1 tablespoon at a time, onto hot griddle. Cook 1-2 minutes per side, or until pancakes are golden brown, turning to second sides when bubbles form on surface of pancakes and edges are slightly dry.

Serve warm pancakes topped with cinnamon-maple yogurt and sprinkled with berries.

Feta Roasted Salmon and Tomatoes
Recipe courtesy of Marcia Stanley, MS, RDN, culinary dietitian, on behalf of Milk Means More
Prep time: 15 minutes
Cook time: 15 minutes
Servings: 4

Nonstick cooking spray
3 cups halved cherry tomatoes
2 teaspoons olive oil
1 teaspoon minced garlic
1/2 teaspoon dried oregano or dried dill weed
1/4 teaspoon salt
1/2 teaspoon coarsely ground black pepper, divided
1 1/2 pounds salmon or halibut fillets, cut into 4 serving-size pieces
1 cup (4 ounces) crumbled feta cheese

Preheat oven to 425 F. Line 18-by-13-by-1-inch (half sheet) baking pan with foil. Lightly spray foil with nonstick cooking spray. Set aside.

In medium bowl, toss tomatoes, olive oil, garlic, oregano, salt and 1/4 teaspoon pepper.

Place fish pieces, skin side down, on one side of prepared pan. Sprinkle with remaining pepper. Lightly press feta cheese on top of fish. Pour tomato mixture on other side of prepared pan. Bake, uncovered, 12-15 minutes, or until fish flakes easily with fork.

Place salmon on serving plates. Spoon tomato mixture over top.

Chicken, Mango and Blue Cheese Pitas
Recipe by Marcia Stanley, MS, RDN, culinary dietitian, on behalf of Milk Means More
Total time: 25 minutes
Servings: 6

Sauce:
1 cup low-fat plain yogurt
1 tablespoon honey
1 tablespoon orange juice or lime juice

Filling:
1 tablespoon vegetable oil
1 pound boneless, skinless chicken breast halves, cut into bite-size pieces
1 tablespoon Cajun or Creole seasoning
1 large fresh mango, seeded, peeled and chopped
3 large whole-wheat pita rounds (or 6 small), halved
1 1/2 cups spring greens
3/4 cup crumbled blue cheese (3 ounces)

To make sauce: In small bowl, stir yogurt, honey and juice. Cover and refrigerate.

To make filling: In large nonstick skillet over medium-high heat, heat oil. Cook and stir chicken with seasoning in hot oil 4-6 minutes, or until chicken is no longer pink in center. Remove from heat. Stir in mango.

Fill pita pockets with greens, chicken mixture and blue cheese. Spoon yogurt sauce on top.

