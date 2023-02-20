Better for You Media's Product Search Live Announces Influencer Program with Payouts for Live Shopping Sales Made on Their Social Media Channels

Chris Gronkowski's Ice Shaker, innovative tech for new moms, and the latest in vitamins and healthy, great-tasting foods among the dozen brands selling live from 7-9 p.m. EST on Feb. 23

PHILADELPHIA, Feb. 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Better for You (BFY) Media's Product Search Live , a modern and data-driven live shopping experience that's reinventing the genre, is introducing its Influencer Program and commissions for sales they make during the first show on Thursday, February 23 from 7-9 p.m. EST in Philadelphia.

With Product Search Live, influencers can start earning revenue on their own channels when we go live on February 23 with some of the most promising products around.

Product Search Live has made it easy for digital marketers, influencers and celebrities to stream the show via their own social media channels and create their own revenue. The show is offering up to a 3% net revenue payout on all products sold during Product Search Live's two-hour programming window. Influencers can comment, share and have their viewers and followers buy live during the show and earn a commission.

"It's that easy," says Albany Irvin , Product Search Live's lead host and a live shopping expert who drove $200 million in sales as an on-air host at QVC. "Our technology and distribution partners have created a launchpad for influencers that is unlike any other."

Influencers who are interested in participating can apply online at www.productsearchlive.com

Nearly one in five consumers frequently watch influencer-driven live shopping, and 70% are likely to buy products from influencers they follow. BFY Media has partnered with Switchboard Live , a forerunner in live video streaming, to distribute Product Search Live across dozens of platforms and supercharge the program's reach, enabling influencers to easily access revenue opportunities.

Product Search Live will feature innovative and proven better-for-you CPG brands, uncovering their stories of invention and growth during live, interactive multi-platform programming that drives real-time monetization of content. Celebrity hosts and surprise guests will take viewers on an interactive digital experience to discover their new favorite products. BFY Media will leverage existing marketplace audiences, brands' social media channels, influencers, and paid media buys to drive engagement.

The lineup of brands for the upcoming live shopping show includes:

Ice Shaker : From former NFL player Chris Gronkowski , one of the five famous Gronkowski brothers of football and fitness fame, these kitchen-grade, non-odor absorbing stainless steels bottles are sturdy with a leak-proof, BPA-free pop-top that's easy to open and secure enough to close and shake.

: From former NFL player , one of the five famous Gronkowski brothers of football and fitness fame, these kitchen-grade, non-odor absorbing stainless steels bottles are sturdy with a leak-proof, BPA-free pop-top that's easy to open and secure enough to close and shake. Lilu : Their first-of-its-kind Lactation Massager + Hands-Free Pumping Bra enables breastfeeding moms to increase their milk supply.

: Their first-of-its-kind Lactation Massager + Hands-Free Pumping Bra enables breastfeeding moms to increase their milk supply. Blue Shift Nutrition : Where cutting-edge nutritional science meets masterful mixology, this company is creating the future of plant–powered supplements.

: Where cutting-edge nutritional science meets masterful mixology, this company is creating the future of plant–powered supplements. Bee Shepherd Honey : Natural, infused honey formulations that are expertly crafted and sustainably harvested by beekeepers and farmers with all natural ingredients, and organic adaptogens and herbal botanicals.

: Natural, infused honey formulations that are expertly crafted and sustainably harvested by beekeepers and farmers with all natural ingredients, and organic adaptogens and herbal botanicals. Pippysips : On a mission to make pumping easier for breastfeeding mothers, they've created a patented and award-winning for storing, cooling and monitoring breastmilk.

: On a mission to make pumping easier for breastfeeding mothers, they've created a patented and award-winning for storing, cooling and monitoring breastmilk. Riot Energy : Delivering plant-powered energy without chemicals or sugar, these drinks are made with adaptogens that support a healthy response to stress and increase stamina and endurance.

About BFY Media

The Better for You (BFY) Media network covers the global wellness market for global-minded, socially-conscious, and forward-thinking consumers. BFY Media produces multi-channel programming and content from original productions, licensed final series and materials, and hand-picked wellness industry media sources, providing data-driven, in-depth educational entertainment that leaves everyone feeling good. For more, visit betterforyoumedia.com .

Media Contact

Joe Petrucci

[email protected]

215.203.2227

SOURCE Better for You Media