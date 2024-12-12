Better Haircare, Mindfully Made: Eva NYC Announces Brand Renovation, Doubling Down on its Commitment to Clinically Proven and Sustainable Haircare

Eva NYC introduces enhanced packaging and innovative product solutions, offering superior quality while maintaining accessible price points.

BROOKLYN, N.Y., Dec. 12, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Born in Brooklyn, Eva NYC is a trailblazer in the hair sector, with a commitment to ongoing research in ingredient innovation and sustainability practices for continuous evolution. Eva NYC has been listening and evolving for over 12 years and this next era marks a renewed commitment to industry leadership as Eva NYC unveils a brand renovation. The brand has made large, long-term investments in clinical testing, environmental impact research, and garnered unparalleled consumer engagement, while increasing accessibility. This next evolution pilots a new chapter as Eva NYC offers consumers, "better haircare, mindfully made."

Better Haircare, Mindfully Made: Eva NYC Announces Brand Renovation.

"Eva NYC's renovation is coming while the brand is experiencing major momentum – growing 13x faster than the mass haircare market last year, while also achieving double digit reductions in carbon emissions. With the renovation, we are doubling down on the core values Eva NYC has always stood for and enhancing the haircare experience in every way - from thoughtfully upgraded eco-conscious packaging to immersive sensory fragrances and transformative, proven benefits, all at the same accessible price. We have built a strong, diverse community around the brand and are committed to creating trust and loyalty by keeping the consumer values and needs at the center of these changes."

– Annie Kolemainen, Brand President of Eva NYC

Unveiling a New Brand Look & Feel - Premium Packaging Featuring Future-Conscious Materials.

Eva NYC introduces new refined packaging, offering improved navigation and usability of the bestselling portfolio.

NEW Future-Conscious Premium Packaging: Eva NYC transitions packaging from 25% recycled aluminum to a minimum of 50% post-consumer recycled plastic (PCR), reducing total greenhouse gas emissions by approximately 30%, and is curbside recyclable. The brand chose specific types of PCR materials that have the ability to go back into the supply chain after being recycled.

Eva NYC transitions packaging from 25% recycled aluminum to a minimum of 50% post-consumer recycled plastic (PCR), reducing total greenhouse gas emissions by approximately 30%, and is curbside recyclable. The brand chose specific types of PCR materials that have the ability to go back into the supply chain after being recycled. Enhanced User Experience: The new packaging was designed to provide the consumer with the optimum value and best user experience in and out of the shower. Eva NYC's new shampoos and conditioners are offering 10% more product in a soft matte, translucent and squeezable bottle, which showcases their clean formulas and enables consumers to use every last drop.

The new packaging was designed to provide the consumer with the optimum value and best user experience in and out of the shower. Eva NYC's new shampoos and conditioners are offering 10% more product in a soft matte, translucent and squeezable bottle, which showcases their clean formulas and enables consumers to use every last drop. Elevating Shelf Presence with Excellence and Transparency: Each product range is driven by a color palette inspired by the hero ingredients within the formulation. The curated collections were designed to simplify portfolio navigation and enhance findability at shelf.

Proven Performance - A Higher Standard of Efficacy, Verified by Clinical Testing.

As part of the brand renovation, 100% of the Eva NYC product portfolio is now clinically tested for proven efficacy, undergoing rigorous testing to validate end results and the overall product experience.

Multi-Phase Product Validation: Every Eva NYC product undergoes rigorous validation, inclusive of four critical phases of testing, outpacing industry standards (one or two); internal optimization, mass consumer, clinical performance, and consumer perception validation.

Every Eva NYC product undergoes rigorous validation, inclusive of four critical phases of testing, outpacing industry standards (one or two); internal optimization, mass consumer, clinical performance, and consumer perception validation. Every Formula is Clinically-Tested : Eva NYC is one of few mass haircare brands to clinically test every product — ensuring efficacy across hair types to validate the performance.

: Eva NYC is one of few mass haircare brands to clinically test every product — ensuring efficacy across hair types to validate the performance. A Higher Standard of Clean: All products are formulated to Eva NYC's strict brand profile, which includes over 1,300 banned ingredients and meets EU regulations. The brand has proudly earned all of Ulta Beauty's Conscious Beauty pillars; including clean ingredients, cruelty-free, vegan, among others, and meets Target Clean certification, adhering to the most rigorous standards in clean beauty. Eva NYC was awarded the Conscious Beauty Brand of the Year 2023, recognized by Ulta Beauty for brand excellence.

Committed to Evolving in Sustainability - On The Path to Net Zero.

Eva NYC is committed to providing the transparency required for true sustainability, as a B Corp certified brand with a dedicated in-house Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) team and a publicly shared annual brand sustainability report. Eva NYC is certified Climate Neutral and Target Zero, meeting the highest sustainability standards.

Responsibly Sourced Ingredients: Eva NYC is committed to the highest standards of ingredient selection. Key ingredients within the renovation are backed by scientific evidence of material benefits to hair and, where relevant to non-lab developed ingredients, are responsibly sourced from global suppliers that support their communities, offer fair wages, operate transparently, and use sustainable harvesting practices.

Eva NYC is committed to the highest standards of ingredient selection. Key ingredients within the renovation are backed by scientific evidence of material benefits to hair and, where relevant to non-lab developed ingredients, are responsibly sourced from global suppliers that support their communities, offer fair wages, operate transparently, and use sustainable harvesting practices. Net Zero 2035: Eva NYC is focused on achieving Net Zero by 2035, continuing to champion its commitment to sustainability with the use of regenerative agriculture to harvest ingredients, prevent deforestation, and offsetting carbon emissions.

Community Driven - Dedicated to Exceeding Customer Expectations.

Eva NYC is a deeply community-driven brand, drawing pivotal insights from consumers to launch its new packaging and formula advancement to better cater to its diverse audience.

A Dedicated Customer: Eva NYC has amassed a loyal fan base, garnering over 65,000 5-star reviews, and a 94% user satisfaction score.

Eva NYC has amassed a loyal fan base, garnering over 65,000 5-star reviews, and a 94% user satisfaction score. A Highly Engaged and Diverse Social Media Audience: Eva NYC is a Top 30 Haircare Brand on TikTok and winner of Best Use of Instagram in 2024 by Glossy Pop. The engagement rate of Eva NYC social channels is more than 3x higher than the industry standard for beauty brands. The brand's creator community is diverse— 55% BIPOC.

The Next Generation of Eva NYC Products.

Introducing a higher standard of haircare, the next generation of Eva NYC features eight collections of elevated ingredient stories, inclusive of two new ranges and elevated fragrances for a sensory experience.

NEW Repair Ritual Strength Collection. A shampoo, conditioner, and leave-in treatment system that combines science and nature to strengthen hair from the first use. Infused with science-backed bond technology, known to fortify weak hair bonds; red algae, a nutrient-rich sustainably sourced byproduct known to aid in overall resilience; and bamboo, known to promote elasticity. Clinically proven stronger hair & damage protection.

A shampoo, conditioner, and leave-in treatment system that combines science and nature to strengthen hair from the first use. Infused with science-backed bond technology, known to fortify weak hair bonds; red algae, a nutrient-rich sustainably sourced byproduct known to aid in overall resilience; and bamboo, known to promote elasticity. Clinically proven stronger hair & damage protection. NEW Take Care Healthy Hair Collection. An elevated daily shampoo and conditioner that supports hair health, infused with a blend of amino acids, known to enhance moisture, shine, and manageability, to support daily hair health. Clinically proven gentle daily cleansing.

An elevated daily shampoo and conditioner that supports hair health, infused with a blend of amino acids, known to enhance moisture, shine, and manageability, to support daily hair health. Clinically proven gentle daily cleansing. NEW Freshen Up Invisible Dry Shampoo in Light & Fresh. The beloved Freshen Up Invisible Dry Shampoo formula features a new light refreshing fragrance. Infused with rice starch for oil absorption, this dry shampoo revives lifeless hair to achieve a bouncy, clean, just-washed look—even on day three. Clinically proven to remove oil.

The new brand renovation includes all of Eva NYC's best-sellers, such as Therapy Session Deep Conditioning Hair Mask, Mane Magic 10-in-1 Primer, and skincare-inspired H2-Whoa Collection. All products range from $13.99-$17.99 and will not increase with the launch. For a full list of products please visit eva-nyc.com . Products will be available to shop on eva-nyc.com online December 12th, 2024, and in store at Ulta starting December 26th, 2024, with additional retailers including Target, Walmart, Walgreens, CVS and Sally Beauty on a rolling basis in Q1 of 2025.

ABOUT EVA NYC

Brooklyn-based Eva NYC creates clinically proven haircare, mindfully made with science-backed and responsibly sourced ingredients. Certified cruelty-free and vegan, the brand goes a cut above clean, omitting over 1,300 ingredients. Eva NYC balances high performing haircare, with a future-conscious approach; as a certified Benefit Corporation and Climate Neutral, focused on achieving Net Zero by 2035. Eva NYC creates Better Haircare, Mindfully MadeTM.

SOURCE Eva NYC