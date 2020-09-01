Better Homes & Gardens Announces America's Best Front Yard 2020 Honorees

NEW YORK, Sept. 1, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Meredith Corporation's (NYSE: MDP: Meredith.com) Better Homes & Gardens today announced the results of its America's Best Front Yard 2020 contest with Stephanie Poole and husband Bruce Hickey's Santa Barbara front yard taking the winning spot, followed by nine runners-up. Better Homes & Garden editors narrowed down nearly 1,800 submissions to the top 10 finalists that celebrate the best in home design and gardening and wowed with their creativity. The America's Best Front Yard honorees are featured in the October issue of Better Homes & Gardens available September 11 and online now here.

"With most of us spending more time than ever at home, our yards have become a sanctuary from all the stress and chaos in the world," said Stephen Orr, Editor in Chief of Better Homes & Gardens. "This year, we were thrilled to receive entries from across the nation showcasing the impressive green thumbs of our readers and highlighting how creatively they use every square foot of their valuable outdoor real estate. The winner even turned their driveway into a bocce court!"

Better Homes & Gardens America's Best Front Yard 2020 honorees are as follows:

WINNER

Stephanie Poole and Bruce Hickey , Santa Barbara, California

RUNNERS-UP

Mary and John Brennan-Taylor , Lockport, New York

, Megan Cain , Madison, Wisconsin

, Carolyn and Bob Gutz , Salem, Oregon

, Pat and Russ Gray , Oxford, Maryland

, Najia S.

Brigid and Skip Hart , Northport, Michigan

, Ed and Patty Hildebrand, Alta Loma, California

Janet Petros , San Francisco, California

, Sharon Winter , Las Vegas, Nevada

Better Homes & Gardens readers were able to enter America's Best Front Yard 2020 contest online, via Twitter or on Instagram, and our judges sifted through the submissions and evaluated them on aesthetic, creativity and personality. The 10 best entries with the highest scores were deemed our finalists. From there, they were subject to open voting. For more information about the contest rules and results methodology, click here.

Better Homes & Gardens America's Best Front Yard 2020 list is featured in the October issue available September 11 and online now at here.

ABOUT BETTER HOMES & GARDENS

Better Homes & Gardens serves, connects and inspires readers who infuse color and creativity into each aspect of their lives. Reaching a cross channel audience of 40 million a month through the print and digital editions of the magazine, as well as its website, the brand also has an engaged audience across its multiple social platforms, mobile apps, broadcast programs and licensed products. Better Homes & Gardens fuels our readers' passions to live a more colorful life through stunning visuals, a balance of substance and surface and a blend of expert and reader ideas. Better Homes & Gardens magazine is published 12 times a year with a rate base of 7.6 million.

