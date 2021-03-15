Better Homes & Gardens Announces Winners Of Inaugural Clean House Awards
Editors Tested a Wide Range of New Cleaning Products, From Detergents to Vacuums, To Find the Best Ones Out There Right Now
Mar 15, 2021, 09:00 ET
NEW YORK, March 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Meredith Corporation's (NYSE: MDP) Better Homes & Gardens released its first-ever 2021 Clean House Awards, highlighting over 40 innovative cleaners and tools that are easier to use, more powerful, and most importantly, safer for your family and the planet. The Better Homes & Gardens 2021 Clean House Awards are featured in the April issue, available on newsstands now and online here.
"After spending more time at home than ever this past year, keeping our spaces and belongings clean can be a real challenge," said Better Homes & Gardens Editor in Chief Stephen Orr. "Better Homes & Gardens wanted to highlight cleaning products and tips that are proven effective in our homes, and also safe for the environment."
The Better Homes & Gardens editors studied nearly 200 new products then tested the 100 finalists they hoped would revolutionize home cleaning. Multiple editors used each product, comparing the contenders to each other and their previous cleaning routines in order to select over 40 Clean House Award Winners.
The Better Homes & Gardens 2021 Clean House Awards are listed below by category and are available online here.
Best Bathroom Cleaning Products
Best Bathroom Disinfectant: CleanWell Botanical Disinfectant Bathroom Cleaner
Best Hard-Water Buster: 9 Elements Bathroom Cleaner
Best Toilet Cleaner: Seventh Generation Zero Plastic Toilet Bowl Foaming Powder
Best Bathroom Cleaning Wipes: Scrubbing Bubbles Antibacterial Bathroom Flushable Wipes
Best Cleaning Products for Dishes
Best Dish Detergent: Cascade Platinum + Oxi
Best Scented Dish Soap: method Honeycrisp Apple Dish Soap
Best Spray Dish Soap: Dawn Powerwash Dish Spray
Best Sponge Holder: OXO Soap Dispensing Sponge Holder
Best Utility Cleaning Tool: Scrigit Scraper Wide Blade
Best Utility Towel: Dropps Swedish Dish Cloths
Best Cleaning Products for Floors
Best Do-It-All Vacuum: Dyson V11 Outsize
Best Eco-Friendly Mop: Infuse Multi-Surface Floor Spray Mop Meyer Lemon Cleaning Kit
Best Hand Vacuum: Hoover ONEPWR Dust Chaser
Best Self-Emptying Robot Vacuum: iRobot Roomba i3+
Best Smart-View Robot Vacuum: Roborock S6 MaxV
Best Universal Mop: Libman Heavy Duty Wonder Mop
Best Vacuum-Mop Hybrid: Shark VacMop Pro
Best Vacuum-Mop Robot: Ecovacs DEEBOT OZMO U2 Pro
Best Laundry Products
Best Dryer Sheet: HEX Performance Wet Dryer Sheets
Best Eco-Friendly Laundry Detergent: Kind Laundry Detergent Sheets
Best Laundry Detergent Concentrate: Swash Laundry Detergent
Best Laundry Odor Fighter: Clorox Laundry Sanitizer
Best Laundry Stain Fighter: Ingredients Matter Laundry Soap Stain Stick
Best Scented Laundry Detergent: Gain with Essential Oils
Best Travel Laundry Stain Solution: Tide To Go Wipes
Best Cleaning Products for Pet Messes
Best Carpet Deodorizer: Aunt Fannie's Carpet Refresher
Best Dryer Sheet: Bounce Pet Hair and Lint Guard Mega Dryer Sheets
Best Portable Pet Stain Cleaner: Bissell Pet Stain Eraser PowerBrush Carpet Cleaner
Best Pet Stain Remover: Oakwood Urine Stain & Odor Remover
Best Surface Cleaners
Best Aerosol Sanitizer: Microban 24 Sanitizing Spray
Best All-Purpose Concentrate: Grove All-Purpose Cleaning Concentrate
Best All-Purpose Wipes: Clorox Compostable Cleaning Wipes
Best Cleaning Wipes for Electronics: Windex Electronics Wipes
Best Disinfectant: Clean Republic Disinfectant & Sanitizer
Best Disinfectant Wipes: Arm & Hammer Essentials Disinfecting Wipes
Best Grime Cutter: CLR Active Clear
Best Kid-Safe Cleaner: Babyganics Toy & Highchair Cleaner
Best Surface Cleaner Starter Kit: Good Green Cleaner Starter Kit
Best Stone Surface Cleaner: Pledge Granite & Marble Cleaner
Best Travel Cleaning Wipes: Lysol To Go Wipes
Best Wood Cleaner: Rejuvenate Green Natural Cabinet and Furniture Cleaner
For more information on the Better Homes & Gardens 2021 Clean House Awards, click here.
