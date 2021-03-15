Better Homes & Gardens Announces Winners Of Inaugural Clean House Awards

NEW YORK, March 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Meredith Corporation's (NYSE: MDP) Better Homes & Gardens released its first-ever 2021 Clean House Awards, highlighting over 40 innovative cleaners and tools that are easier to use, more powerful, and most importantly, safer for your family and the planet. The Better Homes & Gardens 2021 Clean House Awards are featured in the April issue, available on newsstands now and online here.

"After spending more time at home than ever this past year, keeping our spaces and belongings clean can be a real challenge," said Better Homes & Gardens Editor in Chief Stephen Orr. "Better Homes & Gardens wanted to highlight cleaning products and tips that are proven effective in our homes, and also safe for the environment."

The Better Homes & Gardens editors studied nearly 200 new products then tested the 100 finalists they hoped would revolutionize home cleaning. Multiple editors used each product, comparing the contenders to each other and their previous cleaning routines in order to select over 40 Clean House Award Winners.

The Better Homes & Gardens 2021 Clean House Awards are listed below by category and are available online here.

Best Bathroom Cleaning Products

Best Bathroom Disinfectant : CleanWell Botanical Disinfectant Bathroom Cleaner

Best Hard-Water Buster : 9 Elements Bathroom Cleaner

Best Toilet Cleaner : Seventh Generation Zero Plastic Toilet Bowl Foaming Powder

Best Bathroom Cleaning Wipes : Scrubbing Bubbles Antibacterial Bathroom Flushable Wipes

Best Cleaning Products for Dishes

Best Dish Detergent : Cascade Platinum + Oxi

Best Scented Dish Soap : method Honeycrisp Apple Dish Soap

Best Spray Dish Soap : Dawn Powerwash Dish Spray

Best Sponge Holder : OXO Soap Dispensing Sponge Holder

Best Utility Cleaning Tool : Scrigit Scraper Wide Blade

Best Utility Towel : Dropps Swedish Dish Cloths

Best Cleaning Products for Floors

Best Do-It-All Vacuum : Dyson V11 Outsize

Best Eco-Friendly Mop : Infuse Multi-Surface Floor Spray Mop Meyer Lemon Cleaning Kit

Best Hand Vacuum : Hoover ONEPWR Dust Chaser

Best Self-Emptying Robot Vacuum : iRobot Roomba i3+

Best Smart-View Robot Vacuum : Roborock S6 MaxV

Best Universal Mop : Libman Heavy Duty Wonder Mop

Best Vacuum-Mop Hybrid : Shark VacMop Pro

Best Vacuum-Mop Robot : Ecovacs DEEBOT OZMO U2 Pro

Best Laundry Products

Best Dryer Sheet : HEX Performance Wet Dryer Sheets

Best Eco-Friendly Laundry Detergent : Kind Laundry Detergent Sheets

Best Laundry Detergent Concentrate : Swash Laundry Detergent

Best Laundry Odor Fighter : Clorox Laundry Sanitizer

Best Laundry Stain Fighter : Ingredients Matter Laundry Soap Stain Stick

Best Scented Laundry Detergent : Gain with Essential Oils

Best Travel Laundry Stain Solution : Tide To Go Wipes

Best Cleaning Products for Pet Messes

Best Carpet Deodorizer : Aunt Fannie's Carpet Refresher

Best Dryer Sheet : Bounce Pet Hair and Lint Guard Mega Dryer Sheets

Best Portable Pet Stain Cleaner : Bissell Pet Stain Eraser PowerBrush Carpet Cleaner

Best Pet Stain Remover : Oakwood Urine Stain & Odor Remover

Best Surface Cleaners

Best Aerosol Sanitizer : Microban 24 Sanitizing Spray

Best All-Purpose Concentrate : Grove All-Purpose Cleaning Concentrate

Best All-Purpose Wipes : Clorox Compostable Cleaning Wipes

Best Cleaning Wipes for Electronics : Windex Electronics Wipes

Best Disinfectant : Clean Republic Disinfectant & Sanitizer

Best Disinfectant Wipes: Arm & Hammer Essentials Disinfecting Wipes

Best Grime Cutter : CLR Active Clear

Best Kid-Safe Cleaner : Babyganics Toy & Highchair Cleaner

Best Surface Cleaner Starter Kit : Good Green Cleaner Starter Kit

Best Stone Surface Cleaner : Pledge Granite & Marble Cleaner

Best Travel Cleaning Wipes : Lysol To Go Wipes

Best Wood Cleaner : Rejuvenate Green Natural Cabinet and Furniture Cleaner

For more information on the Better Homes & Gardens 2021 Clean House Awards, click here.

ABOUT BETTER HOMES & GARDENS

Better Homes & Gardens serves, connects and inspires readers who infuse color and creativity into each aspect of their lives. Reaching a cross channel audience of 40 million a month through the print and digital editions of the magazine, as well as its website, the brand also has an engaged audience across its multiple social platforms, mobile apps, broadcast programs and licensed products. Better Homes & Gardens fuels our readers' passions to live a more colorful life through stunning visuals, a balance of substance and surface and a blend of expert and reader ideas. Better Homes & Gardens magazine is published 12 times a year with a rate base of 7.6 million.

