Better Homes & Gardens Reveals Life in Color Beauty Awards 2021 Winners

NEW YORK, Sept. 14, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Meredith Corporation's (NYSE: MDP: Meredith.com) Better Homes & Gardens today announced the 51 winners of the Life in Color Beauty Awards 2021. Better Homes & Gardens editors and beauty experts tested hundreds of products to find this year's best in beauty in five categories: at-home spa, skincare, makeup, hair care and body products.

Better Homes & Gardens Beauty Awards 2021

"This year's Life in Color Beauty Awards aims to help consumers make smarter and more streamlined choices for their beauty routine while focusing on sustainability, inclusivity, and affordability," said Stephen Orr, Editor in Chief of Better Homes & Gardens.

To account for a variety of routines and preferences, the Better Homes & Gardens panel of editors and experts—consisting of dermatologists, bloggers, and professional hair stylists—tested a wide range of beauty products that have all launched in the past year. To narrow down the list of winners, nominated products underwent a rigorous testing process, with judges incorporating the products in their own routines for several weeks. A total of 51 winners that work for a wide variety of people, fit any budget, and deliver promised results made this year's Life in Color Beauty Awards.

Better Homes & Gardens Life in Color Beauty Awards 2021 Winners are as follows

BEST OF AT-HOME SPA

Best Deep Conditioning Hair Treatment : Pantene Miracle Rescue Deep Conditioning Treatment

: Pantene Miracle Rescue Deep Conditioning Treatment Best Leave-In Hair Treatment : Aveda Botanical Repair Strengthening Leave-In Treatment

: Aveda Botanical Repair Strengthening Leave-In Treatment Best Mask for Color-Treated Hair : Hair Biology Color Sealing Mask

: Hair Biology Color Sealing Mask Best Cuticle Oil : SpaRitual Slow Beauty Cuti-Cocktail

: SpaRitual Slow Beauty Cuti-Cocktail Best Manicure Kit : Zoya Naked Manicure Rescue and Repair Kit

: Zoya Naked Manicure Rescue and Repair Kit Best Gel-Like Nail Polish : Essie Gel Couture Nail Polish Brilliant Brocades Collection

: Essie Gel Couture Nail Polish Brilliant Brocades Collection Best Foot Mask : Sally Hansen Hydrating Foot Mask

: Sally Hansen Hydrating Foot Mask Best Face Scrub : Ole Henriksen Lemonade Smoothing Scrub

BEST OF FACIAL SKINCARE

Best Facial Sunscreen : Olay Regenerist Hydrating Mineral Sunscreen SPF 30

: Olay Regenerist Hydrating Mineral Sunscreen SPF 30 Best Hyaluronic Acid : Neutrogena Hydro Boost Hyaluronic Acid Serum

: Neutrogena Hydro Boost Hyaluronic Acid Serum Best Cleansing Pads : Garnier SkinActive Micellar Cleansing Eco Pads

: Garnier SkinActive Micellar Cleansing Eco Pads Best Acne Gel : CeraVe Acne Control Gel

: CeraVe Acne Control Gel Best Moisturizer : Aveeno Calm + Restore Oat Gel Moisturizer

: Aveeno Calm + Restore Oat Gel Moisturizer Best Eye Cream : Pond's Rejuveness Lifting & Brightening Eye Cream

: Pond's Rejuveness Lifting & Brightening Eye Cream Best Retinol Alternative : Philosophy Nature in a Jar Skin Reset Serum with Bakuchiol

: Philosophy Nature in a Jar Skin Reset Serum with Bakuchiol Best Dark Spot Serum : Melē Even Dark Spot Control Serum

: Melē Even Dark Spot Control Serum Best Exfoliating Cleanser : Cetaphil Healthy Radiance Gentle PHA Exfoliating Cleanser

: Cetaphil Healthy Radiance Gentle PHA Exfoliating Cleanser Best Facial Peel : No7 Laboratories Resurfacing Peel 15% Glycolic Acid

: No7 Laboratories Resurfacing Peel 15% Glycolic Acid Best Toner : Biossance Squalane + BHA Pore-Minimizing Toner

: Biossance Squalane + BHA Pore-Minimizing Toner Best Retinol Set : Mary Kay Clinical Solutions Retinol 0.5 Set



BEST OF MAKEUP

Best Eye Shadow : Smashbox Always On Cream Shadow

: Smashbox Always On Cream Shadow Best Primer : L'Oréal Paris Age Perfect Blurring Face Primer

: L'Oréal Paris Age Perfect Blurring Face Primer Best Liquid Eyeliner : Bite Beauty Upswing Extreme Longwear Liquid Eyeliner

: Bite Beauty Upswing Extreme Longwear Liquid Eyeliner Best Concealer : Clinique Even Better All-Over Concealer + Eraser

: Clinique Even Better All-Over Concealer + Eraser Best Mascara : Maybelline New York Lash Sensational Sky High Mascara

: Maybelline New York Lash Sensational Sky High Mascara Best Eyebrow Pencil : Charlotte Tilbury Brow Cheat

: Charlotte Tilbury Brow Cheat Best Lipstick : Pat McGrath Labs Liquilust: Legendary Wear Matte Lipstick

: Pat McGrath Labs Liquilust: Legendary Wear Matte Lipstick Best Foundation : CoverGirl Outlast Extreme Wear 3-in-1 Full Coverage Liquid Foundation

: CoverGirl Outlast Extreme Wear 3-in-1 Full Coverage Liquid Foundation Best Blush : Burt's Bees Color Nurture Cream Blush

: Burt's Bees Color Nurture Cream Blush Best Lip Balm : ChapStick Total Hydration with Sea Minerals Nourishing Lip Balm

BEST OF HAIR

Best Dry Shampoo: SexyHair Healthy Laundry Day

Best Shampoo and Conditioner : Love Beauty and Planet Reusable Aluminum Coconut Water & Mimosa Flower Shampoo and Conditioner

: Love Beauty and Planet Reusable Aluminum Coconut Water & Mimosa Flower Shampoo and Conditioner Best Hair Rinse : Hair Food Apple Cider Vinegar Hair Rinse

: Hair Food Apple Cider Vinegar Hair Rinse Best Heat Protectant : Nexxus Weightless Style Prep & Protect Leave-In Spray with Hyaluronic Acid

: Nexxus Weightless Style Prep & Protect Leave-In Spray with Hyaluronic Acid Best Scalp Moisturizer : Head & Shoulders Supreme Scalp Moisturizer with Hemp Seed Oil

: Head & Shoulders Supreme Scalp Moisturizer with Hemp Seed Oil Best Hot Brush : InStyler Straight Up Max

: InStyler Straight Up Max Best Smoothing Treatment : Garnier Whole Blends 10-in-1 Coconut Oil & Cocoa Butter Miracle Frizz Tamer

: Garnier Whole Blends 10-in-1 Coconut Oil & Cocoa Butter Miracle Frizz Tamer Best Curl Oil : Tresemmé Flawless Curls Hydrating Oil

: Tresemmé Flawless Curls Hydrating Oil Best Curl Cream : TPH BY Tajari Curls 4 Days

: TPH BY Tajari Curls 4 Days Best Hairbrush : Conair #Blowout Stylist Paddle Hairbrush

: Conair #Blowout Stylist Paddle Hairbrush Best Hair Dye : Revlon ColorSilk Beautiful Color Hair Color

BEST OF BODY

Best Hand Wash : Hello Meyer Lemon + Vitamin E Foaming Hand Wash

: Hello Meyer Lemon + Vitamin E Foaming Hand Wash Best Antiperspirant : Secret Refillable Invisible Solid Antiperspirant & Deodorant in Lavender Scent

: Secret Refillable Invisible Solid Antiperspirant & Deodorant in Lavender Scent Best Body Lotion : Dove Body Love Intense Care Cream Oil Body Lotion

: Dove Body Love Intense Care Cream Oil Body Lotion Best Body Oil : Bio-Oil Skincare Oil (Natural)

: Bio-Oil Skincare Oil (Natural) Best Body Sunscreen : Banana Boat Sensitive Mineral Lotion SPF 50

: Banana Boat Sensitive Mineral Lotion SPF 50 Best Hand Cream : Curél Extreme Dry Hand Relief Cream

: Curél Extreme Dry Hand Relief Cream Best Body Wash : Olay Exfoliating Body Wash with Sugar & Cocoa Butter

: Olay Exfoliating Body Wash with Sugar & Cocoa Butter Best Self-Tanning Lotion : Jergens Natural Glow + Firming Daily Moisturizer

: Jergens Natural Glow + Firming Daily Moisturizer Best Toothpaste : CO. by Colgate Oh So Dazzling Enzyme-Powered Whitening Toothpaste

Better Homes & Gardens Life in Color Beauty Awards 2021 Winners are featured in the October issue available now and online here.

ABOUT BETTER HOMES & GARDENS

Better Homes & Gardens serves, connects and inspires readers who infuse color and creativity into each aspect of their lives. Reaching a cross-channel audience of 40 million a month through the print and digital editions of the magazine, as well as its website, the brand also has an engaged audience across its multiple social platforms, mobile apps, broadcast programs and licensed products. Better Homes & Gardens fuels our readers' passions to live a more colorful life through stunning visuals, a balance of substance and surface and a blend of expert and reader ideas. Better Homes & Gardens magazine is published 12 times a year with a rate base of 7.6 million.

SOURCE Meredith Corporation

Related Links

https://www.meredith.com

