Better Homes & Gardens Unveils Eighth Annual September Stylemaker Issue

The cover features cookbook author and television personality, Ayesha Curry. In the issue, Curry talks about balancing her roles of wife, mom, and businesswoman – all while finding time to put nutritious, high-flavor meals on the table for her family.

Curry joins seven other Stylemakers from all ages and walks of life who shape the way we decorate, cook, garden, organize, dress, and celebrate.

"Stylemaker is our favorite issue of the year because we get to take our readers into the lives of the trendsetters we are fascinated by on social media and see how they cook, garden and decorate in real life," explained Stephen Orr, Editor in Chief of Better Homes & Gardens.

The 2018 BHG Stylemakers include:

Ayesha Curry - Author, New York Times best-selling cookbook The Seasoned Life and host and executive producer of ABC's upcoming Family Food Fight

- Author, best-selling cookbook and host and executive producer of ABC's upcoming David Lebovitz - Cookbook author and former pastry chef

- Cookbook author and former pastry chef Barrie Benson - Charlotte -based interior designer

- -based interior designer Lauren Goodman - Fashion stylist

- Fashion stylist Paloma Contreras - Award-winning interior decorator, tastemaker, and design blogger

- Award-winning interior decorator, tastemaker, and design blogger Nick Olsen - Designer

- Designer Grant K. Gibson - Interior designer

To celebrate the issue, Better Homes & Gardens is hosting its annual Stylemaker event in New York City on September 27th. Over 80 top influencers and tastemakers are expected to join for a day of classes, workshops, and panels.

"Stylemaker is an event that we look forward to every year," said Stephen Bohlinger, VP/Group Publisher of Better Homes & Gardens. "It is such a unique experience that manages to bring the best in home design, gardening, and food together with Better Homes & Gardens, the most respected authority in those areas."

Sponsors of the event include: Garnet Hill; Maybelline New York; Royal® Basmati Rice; Tito's Handmade Vodka.

For more information about Better Homes & Gardens Stylemaker go to: BHG.com/Stylemakers

ABOUT BETTER HOMES & GARDENS

Better Homes & Gardens serves, connects and inspires readers who infuse color and creativity into each aspect of their lives. Reaching 40 million readers a month via the most trusted print magazine, the brand also extends across a robust website, multiple social platforms, tablet editions, mobile apps, broadcast programs and licensed products. Better Homes & Gardens fuels our readers' passions to live a more colorful life through stunning visuals, a balance of substance and surface, and a blend of expert and reader ideas. Better Homes & Gardens is published 12 times a year with a rate base of 7.6 million.

Additional information may be found at www.bhg.com | Facebook: facebook.com/mybhg | Twitter: twitter.com/bhg | Pinterest: pinterest.com/bhg/ | Instagram: instagram.com/betterhomesandgardens.

ABOUT MEREDITH CORPORATION

Meredith Corporation (NYSE : MDP ; www.meredith.com) has been committed to service journalism for more than 115 years. Today, Meredith uses multiple distribution platforms — including broadcast television, print, digital, mobile and video — to provide consumers with content they desire and to deliver the messages of its advertising and marketing partners. Meredith's National Media Group reaches 175 million unduplicated American consumers every month, including 80 percent of U.S. Millennial women. Meredith's Local Media Group includes 17 television stations reaching more than 11 percent of U.S. households.

SOURCE Better Homes and Gardens