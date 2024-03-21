Better Homes and Gardens Again Recognizes PittMoss Plentiful Named as Best Overall Potting Soil

PittMoss Performance Also Named Best Peat-free Soil

PITTSBURGH, March 21, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Just in time for spring, PittMoss today is proud to announce its Plentiful Organic Potting Soil was again ranked #1 by Better Homes & Gardens as the Best Overall Potting Soil for 2024. PittMoss's Performance Potting Soil was also hailed as the Best Peat-Free Soil by Better Homes & Gardens.

Recognized by the Organic Materials Review Institute (OMRI), Plentiful Organic Potting Soil is a groundbreaking soil blend, which has been meticulously crafted to meet stringent organic standards, ensuring sustainability and environmental responsibility. All PittMoss products are recognized for being the cleanest soils on the market free of herbicides, pesticides, PFAS, and heavy metals while growing bigger, healthier plants with less water and fertilizer than competing brands.

"Once again, PittMoss is leading the way for the peat-free movement," said Brian Scott, CEO, PittMoss. "Consumers, garden centers and commercial growers all should be proud of the choice they make when they select PittMoss because of its commitment to healthy plants and a healthier planet."

Unlike conventional potting soils, PittMoss' products are composed of upcycled fiber products, such as paper and cardboard – eliminating the need for carbon-emitting peat harvesting. The company's innovative formulas provide home gardeners with the most sustainable products on the market, while effectively preventing weed growth and promoting optimal plant health – all while using less water.

"PittMoss has an uncanny knack for turning 'brown thumb' home gardeners into green thumbs," said Ashley Mariani, director of business development, PittMoss, "mainly because people are used to unknowingly buying the worst-performing soils and understanding that better soil is the root to better plants."

For more information about how award-winning PittMoss's line of soils makes growing indoor and outdoor plants easier and healthier, visit www.pittmoss.com today.

About PittMoss - www.pittmoss.com

Made from organic, recycled paper, PittMoss' range of products are manufactured in the United States, supporting green manufacturing. All of the paper and cardboard components are obtained from local companies, recycling facilities and the community, which is then hand sorted at the PittMoss production and R&D facility in Ambridge, PA, before being fiberized by its custom machinery. Founded in 2015, PittMoss' portfolio of patented products reduce runoff through enhanced nutrient absorption and superior moisture wicking. Its carbon-rich, living soil environment helps achieve superior root development – producing bigger, healthier plants with less water and fertilizer than competitors. Please visit PicMii to learn how to become part of our growing community.

