Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate - Drakulich Realty Defies Industry Trends with Growth Amidst Challenging Times

RENO, Nev. , Jan. 31, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- In the face of a 25% reduction in renewals among real estate agents in the Reno/Tahoe region over the past year, Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate - Drakulich Realty (BHGRE - Drakulich Realty) proudly announces its expansion and partnership with Team Stevens, ranked the #6 teams in all of Nevada according to Grit Daily. This move not only bolsters the real estate market, but also provides employment opportunities, stability, and growth in a volatile industry.

Lee Stevens joins Bryan Drakulich as a partner at Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate - Drakulich Realty.
BHGRE - Drakulich Realty's strategic partnership with Team Stevens, led by Lee Stevens, is a testament to their commitment to thriving in an environment where others are scaling back. Team Stevens, boasting 25 agents and a track record of selling over 256 homes in the past 12 months, brings a wealth of expertise and success to BHGRE - Drakulich Realty.

"Our decision to join forces with Drakulich Realty started over two years ago with a handwritten letter to Bryan about the transaction we did together. It was a masterclass in real estate, it was a smooth, solution-based deal, with sophisticated thinking, and started the beginning of our journey together," said Lee Stevens. "This partnership is driven by a desire to learn from the best. The collaboration promises to combine the strengths of both teams, creating a synergy that sets new standards in the real estate landscape."

As part of the celebration of this partnership, the teams hosted a Launch Party at Rancharrah on Tuesday, January 23rd. The event marked the union of BHGRE - Drakulich Realty and Team Stevens, and served as a testament to the resilience and growth potential within the industry that has been showing a decline. According to Real Estate News, this is the lowest number of resales since 1995.

"Team Stevens brings a wealth of experience, knowledge, and excellence that we are thrilled to have joined us at BHGRE - Drakulich Realty," says Bryan Drakulich. "Lee has been ranked as one of the top agents in the state and his team shares our same commitment to excellent customer service. We're so excited to announce the positive news of this partnership to our teams and the community!"

BHGRE - Drakulich Realty stands out not just as a real estate company but as a lifestyle brand, distinguishing itself with a unique approach that goes beyond traditional real estate services. This innovative mindset is what sets BHG apart, making them the go-to choice for individuals seeking not just a home but a lifestyle. In a time when many are retreating, Better Homes and Gardens Drakulich Realty is stepping forward, embodying the spirit of growth, collaboration, and success. For more information on BHGRE - Drakulich Realty, visit https://drakulichre.com/.

