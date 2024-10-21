BETTER HOMES AND GARDENS® REAL ESTATE ANNOUNCES BRAND REFRESH, EMPHASIZING ITS LIFESTYLE EXPERTISE AND REPUTABLE BRAND ROOTS

The real estate brand from the magazine you trust for all things home unveils "Nobody Knows Homes BetterSM" tagline

MADISON, N.J., Oct. 21, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate LLC, a subsidiary of Anywhere Real Estate Inc. (NYSE: HOUS), has helped buyers find homes that uniquely fit their lifestyle with a curated approach that has led to a 99% client satisfaction rate. The real estate brand has earned a reputation of quality and trust, built on the rich legacy of the Better Homes & Gardens media brand, a century-long trusted source for all things home. The Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate (BHGRE) brand plans to further lean into that deep understanding of home with the launch of its latest positioning, "Nobody Knows Homes Better."

The refreshed campaign embodies the brand's commitment to providing exceptional boutique-level service and lifestyle expertise. As "personal property curators," affiliated agents and brokers offer a personalized approach to help ensure buyers find not just a house but the perfect home for their lifestyle.

With the evolution of Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate comes even greater commitment to ensuring affiliated agents and brokers have the tools, training and resources to stay on top of home design and industry trends. Specifically, the BHGRE® brand is creating opportunities for agents to expand their lifestyle skillset, leaning into knowledge within the brand network to further learn from other top professionals.

"True icons are consistently evolving to stay fresh and align with changing consumer interests and demands and this brand is no different," said Ginger Wilcox, President of Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate. "People want to work with an agent and brand that is reliable and trustworthy during one of the biggest decisions of their life – and we do just that."

Along with the new tagline, the brand is releasing the "We Know" campaign ad, which showcases how BHGRE® affiliated agents are uniquely positioned to meet consumers where they are and pay special attention to their clients' wants and needs. Whether it's a fixer-upper with tons of charm and potential, or a fully remodeled estate, the BHGRE brand understands all the big and small details that make a future home a source of joy and pride and promises to deliver better living.

As the brand looks ahead to 2025, BHGRE has produced the Home Trends Report based on Better Homes & Gardens audience research. This highlights key trends in the lifestyle space to inform consumers' everyday lives, but also how these insights can be examined from both a homebuying and selling lens.

The Better Homes and Gardens® Real Estate brand continues to cement itself as a lifestyle leader in the real estate industry. With the resource of brand trust for both homebuying and lifestyle knowledge, the brand continues to prove that "Nobody Knows Homes BetterSM."

About Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate LLC

The Better Homes and Gardens® Real Estate network is a dynamic real estate brand that offers a full range of services to brokers, sales associates and home buyers and sellers. Using innovative technology, sophisticated business systems and the broad appeal of a lifestyle brand, the Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate network embodies the future of the real estate industry while remaining grounded in the tradition of home. Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate LLC is a subsidiary of Anywhere Real Estate Inc. (NYSE: HOUS), a global leader in real estate franchising and provider of real estate brokerage, relocation, and settlement services.

The growing Better Homes and Gardens® Real Estate network includes approximately 11,700 independent sales associates in approximately 400 offices serving homebuyers and sellers across the United States, Canada, Jamaica, The Bahamas, Australia and Türkiye.

Better Homes and Gardens®, BHGRE® and the Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate Logo are registered service marks owned by Meredith Operations Corporation and licensed to Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate LLC. Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate LLC fully supports the principles of the Fair Housing Act and the Equal Opportunity Act. Each office is independently owned and operated.

Media Contact

[email protected]

Misty Beard

973-407-2331

SOURCE Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate LLC