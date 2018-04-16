Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate Enters Australia and New Zealand Through Strategic Relationship as it Celebrates its Ten Year Anniversary

Mr. Tarbey, a leader in the Australian and New Zealand real estate markets who has successfully built a network of thousands of affiliated agents across hundreds of franchised companies as the master franchisor of the Century21® real estate brand, will be the Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate master franchisor in Australia and New Zealand. Under Mr. Tarbey's leadership, his company, CT Investment Holdings Pty Ltd, will be responsible for the growth, marketing and operations of the Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate brand throughout Australia and New Zealand.

"This announcement marks a momentous point in Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate's strategic growth story in a milestone year for our brand," said Sherry Chris, president and CEO, Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate LLC "The Better Homes & Gardens® lifestyle media brand has an unparalleled scope and reputation in Australia, as it does in the United States. These benefits pave a path of competitive advantage for the Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate brand as it launches in Australia and New Zealand. There is no better person to oversee the brand's strategic growth and development than Charles, a seasoned and respected leader in real estate."

This marks a highly strategic global growth milestone for Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate, thanks to the tremendous reach and influence of the Better Homes & Gardens multi-media lifestyle brand in Australia. The media brand boasts a total reach of 7.4 million people across print, broadcast, digital and social. The magazine readership is 2.5 million, TV viewership is 3.5 million and the brand reaches consumers across 1.2 million social touchpoints and 250,000 unique touchpoints on digital. The Better Homes & Gardens magazine is the most read magazine in Australia.

As a lifestyle brand held in high esteem with Australian consumers for forty years, the association with the Better Homes & Gardens media brand will give affiliated sales associates and brokerages credibility and access to brand-loyal customers through unique marketing opportunities.

"The Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate brand is poised for strategic growth in Australia and New Zealand," said Charles Tarbey, Chairman, CT Investment Holdings Pty Ltd. "Its next-generation, lifestyle positioning, coupled with the iconic foundation and reach of the Better Homes & Gardens media brand capitalizes on uncharted opportunity in our markets. Affiliated companies and agents will enjoy unique business advantages, and their clients will benefit from the content and offerings that only this relationship can bring."

Companies and sales professionals interested in affiliating with Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate in Australia and New Zealand can inquire by visiting http://hello.bhgre.com.au/.

About Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate LLC

Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate LLC is a dynamic real estate brand that offers a full range of services to brokers, sales associates and home buyers and sellers. Using innovative technology, sophisticated business systems and the broad appeal of a lifestyle brand, Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate LLC embodies the future of the real estate industry while remaining grounded in the tradition of home. Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate LLC is a subsidiary of Realogy Holdings Corp. (NYSE: RLGY), a global leader in real estate franchising and provider of real estate brokerage, relocation and settlement services.

The growing Better Homes and Gardens® Real Estate network includes more than 11,500 affiliated sales associates and approximately 350 offices serving home buyers and sellers across the United States, Canada, Jamaica and the Bahamas. The brand announced its expansion into Australia and New Zealand in April of 2018.

Better Homes & Gardens® is a registered trademark of Meredith Corporation licensed to Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate LLC and used with permission. An Equal Opportunity Company. Equal Housing Opportunity. Each Better Homes and Gardens® Real Estate Franchise is independently owned and operated.

