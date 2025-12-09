Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate Report Unveils 2026 Design Trends Driving Decisions for Home Buyers

Consumer, agent and design professional insights reveal buyers are increasingly seeking homes with flexible design, curb appeal, and personality as they navigate a challenging market

MADISON, N.J., Dec. 9, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate LLC today released its 2026 Design Trends Moving Real Estate Report – a detailed analysis of what matters most to today's homebuyers. Drawing on a consumer study conducted by thinqinsights for Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate LLC, along with insights from BHGRE®-affiliated agents and leading voices from across the real estate and design industries, the report identifies six defining trends shaping the future of home.

Six Key Trends Driving Buyer Decisions in 2026

The New Starter Home: Starter homes are no longer just about affordability. As the average age of the first-time homeowner nears 40, today's buyers are shifting their priorities, seeking spaces that balance smaller footprints with natural beauty and intentional design. Finding a home that feels personal and truly like home is the top priority for nearly half of buyers 1 .

Starter homes are no longer just about affordability. As the average age of the first-time homeowner nears 40, today's buyers are shifting their priorities, seeking spaces that balance smaller footprints with natural beauty and intentional design. Finding a home that feels personal and truly like home is the top priority for nearly half of buyers . Paint Colors That Sell : Color is now a dealmaker, with 40% of buyers saying paint color strongly shapes their first impression, and another third says it catches their attention¹. Buyers are gravitating toward calming, earth-inspired hues and classic neutrals that elevate interiors and exteriors, making the right shade a critical factor in perceived value.

: Color is now a dealmaker, with 40% of buyers saying paint color strongly shapes their first impression, and another third says it catches their attention¹. Buyers are gravitating toward calming, earth-inspired hues and classic neutrals that elevate interiors and exteriors, making the right shade a critical factor in perceived value. The Influence of Influencers : Social media is shaping real-world wish lists. Features like curated pantries, cozy reading nooks, and handcrafted kitchens are moving from viral posts to must-have home elements.

: Social media is shaping real-world wish lists. Features like curated pantries, cozy reading nooks, and handcrafted kitchens are moving from viral posts to must-have home elements. Layout, Layout, Layout: Square footage alone doesn't cut it. Buyers want homes that work harder, 86% say flexible layouts help them see past size, favoring designs with seamless flow and adaptable spaces for work and family 1 .

Square footage alone doesn't cut it. Buyers want homes that work harder, 86% say flexible layouts help them see past size, favoring designs with seamless flow and adaptable spaces for work and family . Craftsmanship Counts : Quality craftsmanship is back in focus. Custom millwork, natural materials, and artisanal finishes deliver character and longevity, qualities today's buyers are willing to invest in.

: Quality craftsmanship is back in focus. Custom millwork, natural materials, and artisanal finishes deliver character and longevity, qualities today's buyers are willing to invest in. Curb Appeal 2.0: First impressions matter more than ever as nearly half of buyers won't buy a home that doesn't feel right the moment they walk in, and that emotion often begins at the curb1. Today's curb appeal trends lean toward simplicity, with native landscaping, organic finishes, and inviting entries that feel balanced, not overwhelming.

BHGRE Interior and Exterior Paint Colors of the Year

As part of its commitment to helping homeowners and agents make design choices that resonate, Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate LLC is unveiling the consumer's choice for the 2026 Interior and Exterior Paint Colors of the Year:

Interior Color of the Year: Calming Coastal Blue: Homebuyers prefer a color that creates a sense of calm and comfort, bringing warmth, balance and light into the spaces where they spend the most time.

Homebuyers prefer a color that creates a sense of calm and comfort, bringing warmth, balance and light into the spaces where they spend the most time. Exterior Color of the Year: Soft Stone Gray: A timeless natural tone that enhances curb appeal and complements organic finishes, creating a welcoming first impression.

These selections reflect the growing influence of color in buyer decision-making and offer a simple yet powerful way to elevate a home's value.

"Homeownership remains one of life's most monumental transactions, and today buyers are approaching that life goal with new expectations," said Ginger Wilcox, president of Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate LLC. "This report explores how those evolving preferences are shaping the market. High barriers to entry have created a generation of buyers who know what they want and won't settle for less. These insights can help sellers and agents make design and presentation choices that resonate with modern buyers who are eager but increasingly discerning."

Explore the full 2026 Design Trends Moving Real Estate Report here.

1 This consumer survey was conducted by thinqinsights on behalf of Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate LLC from October 6 to October 9, 2025. The device-agnostic online survey included 500 U.S. adults aged 21 and older, recruited through a national consumer research panel. Respondents were current or prospective homeowners who were highly involved in home design and renovation decisions. The margin of error for the total sample is ±4.4 percentage points at a 95% confidence level. Qualifying criteria included having purchased a home within the past two years or planning to purchase one within the next two years, or having completed a major home renovation in the past two years or planning one within the next two years.

