Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate Strengthens Presence in West Texas with Affiliation of Blū Realty

MADISON, N.J., Dec. 2, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate LLC announced today that Blū Realty has affiliated with the brand. Now known as Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate Blū Realty, the company serves the Lubbock, Texas market.

Blū Realty was founded in 2016 by John Darden and has become one of the fastest-growing firms in the region due to its consistent sales volume growth and above average per-agent productivity levels. The company currently has nearly 20 affiliated agents and serves Lubbock, Wolfforth, Levelland, Brownfield, Idalou and surrounding areas.

Home to the Texas Tech University, two major hospitals, a booming medical industry and a vibrant entrepreneurial presence, Lubbock is known as a city with steady economic growth and a low cost of living. As the central hub of the South Plains region of Texas, Lubbock is expected to grow in population by 7% in the next two years according to the Lubbock Economic Development Alliance.

Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate Blū Realty becomes the eighth BHGRE® franchise in Texas .

. The Lubbock housing market performance mimics national trends in price appreciation and sales, and enjoys high affordability with a median home sales price of approximately $180,500 compared to the national mark of $270,900 according to the National Association of Realtors®.

compared to the national mark of according to the National Association of Realtors®. BHGRE Blū Realty grew its sales volume by 23% YTD versus last year and is now ranked in the top 10% of the region's nearly 200 brokerages.

The per-person productivity of BHGRE Blū Realty's affiliated sales agents is 22% higher than agents in the Top 10 of Lubbock Association of Realtors®.

Darden is excited about the BHGRE performance-based tools and resources, particularly PinPointSM, the brand's proprietary predictive marketing tool leveraging the Better Homes & Gardens magazine and its publisher Meredith Corporation's database of 175 million consumers. PinPoint uses big data to identify prospective buyers for homes based on predictive analytics.

"John recognized that affiliating with Better Homes and Gardens® Real Estate will allow him to grow his company and attract agents who will benefit from our brand presence. We have designed BHGRE's tools and platforms to deliver productivity-focused training and marketing initiatives built on the foundation of our lifestyle branding. We inspire collaboration and sharing via events and social media to tap into a supportive network of brokers and agents. Lubbock is a well-known college town with a unique West Texas lifestyle, and we look forward to working with John to help him reach new heights of success in a vibrant and growing market."

-Sherry Chris, President & CEO, Better Homes and Gardens® Real Estate

"Building a business from the ground up has been extremely gratifying. We are especially proud of how our team of new agents has consistently out-performed more experienced agents in per-person productivity. We reached a point where we needed more resources and support in order to sustain our growth. Because of our alignment with BHGRE's culture and core values, the brand was a perfect fit. I strongly believe that training is fundamental to developing top-notch real estate professionals and the brand's suite of tools will allow for continued professional development. I also am confident that our affiliation with the trusted lifestyle real estate brand will support future recruitment and attract more clients."

-John Darden, Owner, Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate Blū Realty

About Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate LLC

Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate LLC is a dynamic real estate brand that offers a full range of services to brokers, sales associates and home buyers and sellers. Using innovative technology, sophisticated business systems and the broad appeal of a lifestyle brand, Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate LLC embodies the future of the real estate industry while remaining grounded in the tradition of home. Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate LLC is a subsidiary of Realogy Holdings Corp. (NYSE: RLGY), a global leader in real estate franchising and provider of real estate brokerage, relocation and settlement services.

The growing Better Homes and Gardens® Real Estate network includes more than 12,000 independent sales associates and 360 offices serving home buyers and sellers across the United States, Canada, Jamaica and The Bahamas. The brand announced its expansion into Australia and New Zealand in April of 2018.

Better Homes & Gardens® is a registered trademark of Meredith Corporation licensed to Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate LLC and used with permission. An Equal Opportunity Company. Equal Housing Opportunity. Each Better Homes and Gardens® Real Estate Franchise is independently owned and operated.

