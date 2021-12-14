Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate The Masiello Group Announces New Sales Director for Meredith Office

MEREDITH, N.H., Dec. 14, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate The Masiello Group is pleased to announce the addition of Erin McLaughlin as Sales Director for the Meredith office. McLaughlin brings extensive knowledge of the New England real estate market and proven experience managing and supporting agents.

"We are very excited to welcome Erin to the Masiello family," said Sarah Kelley Ford, Director of Career Development. "She comes to us with valuable experience in coaching and training specifically in the real estate industry. Erin has a wealth of knowledge and experience in facilitating agents and in helping them reach their fullest potential."

Before coming to The Masiello Group, McLaughlin was an active REALTOR and a Productivity Coach at Keller Williams. She has a background in education, with a master's degree in education from New York University and previous experience working in the Manchester School District. McLaughlin has also served as a Certified Facilitator in Fierce Conversations, a Growth Partner real estate coach at The Locker Room, and a Founding Chapter Leader in the Concord New Hampshire Women's Business League.

The Masiello Group Meredith Office, located at 54 NH Route 25 Suite 54E in downtown Meredith, serves clients in the Lakes Region and throughout Central New Hampshire. The office opened in October and connects the entire New Hampshire Lakes Region to The Masiello Group's wider presence in the New England real estate market. The Masiello Group now has 35 offices in Northern New England, spanning from Downeast Maine to New Hampshire's border with Vermont.

About Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate The Masiello Group

Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate is the only lifestyle brand in Real Estate – bringing generations of expertise for all things related to the home into the local marketplace. The Masiello Group, a trailblazer in New England Real Estate since 1966, has 33 offices throughout New Hampshire, Maine, and Vermont — The Masiello Group is the largest real estate company north of Boston, and offers complementary home services including mortgage, title, home warranty, homeowner's insurance, and relocation. Visit www.masiello.com to learn more.

SOURCE Better Homes and Garden Real Estate The Masiello Group