Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate The Masiello Group Named Platinum and Silver Award Winner by Anywhere Leads

BEDFORD, N.H., March 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- For another consecutive year, Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate The Masiello Group has received recognition for outstanding performance in 2022. Anywhere Leads has awarded Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate The Masiello Group Maine with a Platinum recognition as well as Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate The Masiello Group New Hampshire and Vermont with a Silver recognition.

Anywhere Leads is a dedicated organization within Anywhere Real Estate Inc. and the largest full-service residential real estate services company in the United States focused on delivering high-quality leads to its affiliated brokers and agents in the Anywhere Leads Network.

The Platinum and Silver awards are two of three Excellence Awards presented to Premier Network Brokers. Award criteria are based on rigorous scoring and success in a variety of performance metrics.

"The Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate The Masiello Group team is proud and honored to be affiliated with the Anywhere Leads Network," stated Diane Stuart, Director of Relocation & Business Development. "The expertise and customer service within The Masiello Group helps place people and families in their forever homes time and time again, we love what we do and our agents provide excellence every step of the way."

About the Anywhere Leads Network

The Anywhere Leads Network helps clients and customers realize their true real estate advantage by recruiting nationwide a high-performance network of brokers and agents recognized for exceptional customer service from some of the largest names in real estate.

About Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate The Masiello Group

The Masiello Group is a second-generation family company that has been a trailblazer in New England real estate since 1966. With now more than 35 offices throughout northern New England, we're the largest residential real estate firm north of Boston to offer a complete suite of home services, including buying, selling, mortgage, title, insurance, relocation, and more.

SOURCE Better Homes and Garden Real Estate The Masiello Group