Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate Winans Adopts Adwerx Automated Listing Advertising Program

This system directly connects the Adwerx advertising platform with local multiple listing services to seamlessly launch digital ads that display property details and imagery and link directly back to the brokerage website. Agents can, at their discretion, extend the duration of the ad campaign and make updates.

"People are spending more and more time online," said Mark McDonough, President of Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate Winans. "It's important to reach potential buyers on the websites they are already visiting. Adwerx is an important part of our marketing strategy."

Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate Winans is an independent, family-owned company that has over three decades of service in the Dallas and Fort Worth area. The company operates one of the most searched websites locally at BetterDFW.com. With six offices and over 170 agents, the company puts special focus on relocation and has been widely recognized as a source of relocation expertise.

"In today's fast-moving real estate market, a solution that automates marketing functions is critical," added Jed Carlson, CEO of Adwerx. "We are honored to work with Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate Winans to promote their property listings."

Digital advertising is a marketing channel that satisfies both broker and agent objectives, providing trackable reporting that helps agents earn and keep listings while also continuing to develop the overall reach of the brokerage brand. The Adwerx Enterprise Automated Listing Ad Program makes digital advertising easy to set up, implement, and track. To learn more, please visit www.adwerx.com/enterprise.

About Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate Winans

Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate Winans is a dynamic, family-owned company with over 30 years of successful real estate service. Using innovative technology and a strong focus on agent and customer service, Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate Winans has become one of the premier real estate companies in the Dallas/Fort Worth Metroplex. With over 170 REALTORs serving the metroplex, we provide our full range of services to every pocket of DFW.

Our large number of full-time, relocation certified REALTORs and a talented support staff offer unsurpassed expertise, education, and experience in meeting the unique challenges of every transaction. Our Relocation Team has won many performance based recognition awards including the 2018 Cartus Network Masters Cup which is widely recognized as the top relocation award in the country.

About Adwerx

One of the fastest growing companies in real estate technology, Adwerx automates digital advertising for brokerages to delight the seller and increase agent satisfaction. Adwerx helps individual agents promote themselves and their listings online, working with over 115,000 real estate customers across the US, Canada, and Australia. Adwerx was ranked #173 on the Inc. 5000 list of America's Fastest Growing Private Companies for 2017 and has been an Inman Innovator Award nominee for its advertising technology. For more information, visit www.adwerx.com.

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/better-homes-and-gardens-real-estate-winans-adopts-adwerx-automated-listing-advertising-program-300667168.html

SOURCE Adwerx

Related Links

http://www.adwerx.com

