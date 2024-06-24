Enzymatic technology from Better Juice reduces sugar loads in fruit sorbets by 60%

REHOVOT, Israel, June 24, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- On a fresh mission to offer health-conscious consumers guilt-free indulgence in ice creams and sorbets, Better Juice, Ltd. expanded its innovative sugar-reduction technology to lower the sugar loads in fruit sorbets. This will grant manufacturers new opportunities to give their products a better-for-you upgrade. The foodTech start-up will showcase the reduced sugar sorbet at the IFT Expo, in Chicago, on July 15-17.

Better Juice Gives Sorbets and Fruit Ice Creams a Sugar Reduction Revamp

The ingredient list of the beloved frosty scoops typically includes around 50% puréed fruit, added sugars or alternative sweeteners and water. Sorbets are generally viewed by consumers as refreshing innocent delights to cool down with in the summer, imbued with natural goodness from real fruits.

The Scoop on Lowering Sugar

The downside to sorbets is their naturally high sugar content. "Even products claiming zero added sugar still house approximately 6% to 10% percent sugar from the fruit juice concentrates alone," explains Gali Yarom, co-founder and CEO of Better Juice. Sorbet's glycemic index typically surpasses that of ice cream because it contains sugar from the fruits and no fat, leading to quicker absorption of sugars into the bloodstream.

To create sugar-reduced sorbets, the company successfully adapted its patent-protected technology to process fruit concentrates and purées, the core ingredient of sorbets. The start-up produced sorbets in a range of flavors, including apple, orange, and strawberry, reducing sugar content by 50% to-70% and calories by 40%.

Better Juice's groundbreaking enzymatic technology is based on non-GMO microorganisms that naturally transform fruit juice's composition of sucrose, glucose, and fructose into prebiotic oligosaccharides and other non-digestible fibers, without any impact on their natural complex of vitamins, fiber, and nutrients. The fruit juices are treated in continuous-flow columns that contain immobilized sugar-reducing beads.

"We succeeded in creating delicious sorbets with as little as 2% percent sugar," exclaims Yarom. "Our treated sorbets possess a more gentle sweetness yet retain all their characteristic fruity notes and flavor. Yet they have fewer calories and a lower glycemic index."

According to a recent report from Innova Markets Insights, sugar reduction has been the primary focus for confectionary innovators responding to consumer demand for more nutritious formats without sacrificing flavor.

Sorbet or Ice Cream?

Better Juice will provide its technological breakthrough to ice cream chains and CPG ice cream and sorbet manufacturers via small, easy to use plug-in units that contain the patented immobilized enzymes. Manufacturers will be able to reduce the sugar content of their products, including ice creams with fruit, at desired levels of up to 80%.

Ice cream makers will alternatively have the option of sourcing reduced sugar concentrates from other B2B/C Juice manufacturers in the US holding agreements with the company to install the sugar-reduction device in their facilities.

Better Juice recently obtained self-affirmed GRAS status from the US-FDA, allowing it to sell its products in the US. The company will initially commercialise its solution for sorbet and ice cream in the US but also plans to extend its services to Europe and other regions.

"This accomplishment showcases our ability to broaden the scope of applications that our technology can apply to," adds Eran Blachinsky, PhD, co-founder and CTO of Better Juice. "Its potential goes beyond just fruit juices to any product that contains real fruit components, such as jams and fruit roll-ups which are also in the pipeline for a Better Juice sugar reduction makeover. We deliver good news to consumers who are consciously seeking to reduce their sugar intake or with sugar sensitivities without having to give up the enjoyment of these sweet delights."

Last January, Better Juice, announced its collaboration with Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE: INGR), a leading global provider of specialty ingredients. Ingredion Ventures, Ingredion's venture investment arm, will lead the Series A funding round for Better Juice which will fast-track penetration of its breakthrough sugar-reduction solution into the US juice market.

About Better Juice

Better Juice, Ltd., was founded in 2018 by a team of biochemists and microbiologists from industry and The Hebrew University in Jerusalem to help beverage manufacturers produce better-for-you, lower-sugar fruit juice. Their technology earned several patents, and the company was initially funded and supported by The Kitchen Hub, Strauss Group's food-tech incubator Better Juice now has an advanced plant operating to fully serve its clients.

