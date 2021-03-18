Better Li-ion Batteries with Forge Nano's Atomic Layer Coatings

DENVER, March 18, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Forge Nano and Leading Edge Materials Corp., through its subsidiary Woxna Graphite AB ("Woxna") are pleased to announce development work on coating of graphite anode material from Woxna using Forge Nano's proprietary Atomic Layer Deposition ("ALD") technology.

Forge Nano's proprietary ALD technology can be used to apply atomic scale coatings, designed to optimize the performance of anode materials. Atomic Layer Deposition can improve anode materials in several ways:

Increased cycle life

Increased charge rate

Increased conductivity

Improved safety with high performance

Compared with traditional coating technologies Forge Nano's ALD coatings offer added benefits such as ability to control the thickness of the coating at nano scale, lower costs, reduced carbon footprint and equipment ready for commercial scale production. As part of the agreement Woxna will send samples of spherical purified graphite to Forge Nano for coating, performance testing and evaluation against other previously carbon coated Woxna spherical graphite materials. If successful, the agreement outlines a path to purchase equipment from Forge Nano with a capacity suited for deployment in a future demonstration plant at the Woxna graphite mine.

Filip Kozlowski, CEO of Leading Edge states "Coating is the last and most valuable step towards becoming a future active anode materials producer in Europe. Being offered the opportunity to collaborate with a market leader in this field like Forge Nano is a great step forward for the Woxna Graphite project. The advantages of Forge Nano's ALD coating for anode materials are well documented and with the support of some significant European investors in the battery value chain their technology could be the perfect solution to enable a sustainable source of high-performance active anode materials from Sweden."

Paul Lichty, CEO of Forge Nano commented "Partners like Leading Edge Materials are essential in bringing new technologies to life. With the global demand for energy storage solutions being at an all-time high, our partners around the world are leading the way in advancing battery technology. We are excited to pair our proven ALD coating technology, with such high-quality materials to make better and more reliable batteries."

From energy storage materials to pharmaceutical research, Forge Nano's Atomic Layer Deposition platform makes products better from the atoms up. Forge Nano's suite of ALD technologies can be found in various products from Li-ion batteries, high reliability electronics, vaccines and more.

About Leading Edge Materials

Leading Edge Materials is a Canadian public company focused on developing a portfolio of critical raw material projects located in the European Union. Critical raw materials are determined as such by the European Union based on their economic importance and supply risk. They are directly linked to high growth technologies such as lithium-ion batteries and permanent magnets for electric motors and wind power that underpin the sustainability transition of society. The portfolio of projects includes the 100% owned Woxna Graphite mine (Sweden), Norra Kärr HREE project (Sweden), Bergby lithium project (Sweden, pending sale) and the 51% owned Bihor Sud Nickel Cobalt exploration alliance (Romania).

About Forge Nano:

Based in Denver, CO., Forge Nano is a global leader in surface engineering and precision nano-coating technology, using Atomic Layer Deposition. Forge Nano's proprietary technology and manufacturing processes make angstrom-thick coatings fast, affordable and commercially viable for a wide range of materials, applications, and industries. Forge Nano's suite of ALD and PALD products and services covers the full spectrum from lab-scale tools to commercial-scale manufacturing systems.

For more information visit www.ForgeNano.com.

