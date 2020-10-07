Better Life Partners taps Bravado Health to help curb community's opioid crisis

The Treat API enables developers to integrate essential e-prescribing functionality faster than ever. Tweet this

Although help is available, many suffering from OUD lack access to high-quality health care. Better Life Partners helps these individuals by offering a treatment program that combines the best evidence-based practices with a hyper-local, community-based delivery model. This approach, which can include prescription medications such as Suboxone™, not only improves the likelihood of recovery while reducing the risk of overdose, it also lowers medical costs.

While Better Life Partners has made tremendous strides to help their patients, their leadership understands that you can never have too many resources. This prompted Christian Del'Aune, Chief Technology Officer at Better Life Partners, to join forces with Bravado Health, a South Florida-based technology company that creates innovative solutions for improving health care and lowering costs.

"By partnering with organizations such as Bravado Health, we are able to provide customized experiences for all in need and develop dynamic individualized care plans to help them achieve better lives," said Del'Aune. "This allows us to reach people within the community when they need us most."

Integrating Bravado Health's e-prescribing with the Treat API enables Better Life Partners' medical providers to provide medications quicker, more efficiently and more affordably than ever before; all of which are important when developing effective custom recovery plans. Access to the Treat API can be requested through Bravado Health's website.

"Better Life Partners has established a number of outreach programs within the community and they make such a tremendous impact," said Mike Hensler, COO of Bravado Health. "We are interested any time there is an opportunity to improve or save lives, and we are excited to be doing that right here in our community. We're certainly proud to be a part of it."

About Bravado Health

Bravado Health was founded by physicians and engineers in 1998 to pioneer electronic prescribing. Today, Bravado Health provides software and services for some of the nation's most innovative healthcare organizations. Bravado Health's flagship service, Ayva, extends the reach of providers beyond the point of care. Learn more at bravadohealth.com.

Contact: Shane Andreasen

Phone: 561.805.5935

E-mail: [email protected]

SOURCE Bravado Health

Related Links

https://www.bravadohealth.com/

