Better Minds Group Welcomes Amy Klinger, MSN, FNP-BC, Prescribing Nurse Practitioner, to work in collaboration with Better Minds Group Psychotherapists

GRANVILLE, Ohio, June 2, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Better Minds Group, an advanced behavioral health practice in Licking County, announced today that Amy Klinger, MSN, FNP-BC, President of Recovery NP, will be their latest collaborative partner.

Amy Klinger, MSN, Family Nurse Practitioner, has over 20 years experience working with clients struggling with a wide array of challenges, including anxiety, depression, trauma, ADHD, bipolar disorder, insomnia, and addictions. She is offering medication-assisted treatment (MAT) programs, harm-reduction techniques, and we are proud to announce, bringing the Sinclair Method to our community.

"I was drawn to Better Minds Group because I want to work together with psychotherapists. Medication is important but it is often not enough. Psychotherapy is important but it is often not enough. Better Minds Group understands this. They have shown an innovative, collaborative approach. Most importantly, they are known for the compassionate care they provide to our community."

Amy graduated from Otterbein University with her Master of Science in Nursing specializing in a Family Nurse Practitioner degree. She is board certified through the American Nurses Credentialing Center (ANCC). Amy is the Founder and President of Recovery NP, an addiction medicine practice based in Granville, Ohio.

About Better Minds Group

At Better Minds Group, we believe mental health, like a garden, needs constant tending. Working together, we will build a confidential, safe relationship. We use this relationship to encourage you to explore, know, and grow beyond your emotional limitations. As old and new emotional wounds heal, your ability to stay calm under pressure improves. As you think better, you make better decisions. Who doesn't want to make better decisions?

Our therapists, Dr. Brian Barkett, Niki Brown, Liz Hartz, Eva Havens, Sue Hebert, Amanda McBride, Beth Salzwedel, and Gail Whitcomb are dedicated compassionate professionals who help you find your better mind. For more information on how we do this, go to www.bettermindsgroup.com

