Better Minds Group Welcomes Amy Klinger, MSN, FNP-BC, Prescribing Nurse Practitioner, to work in collaboration with Better Minds Group Psychotherapists

News provided by

Better Minds Group

02 Jun, 2023, 15:31 ET

GRANVILLE, Ohio, June 2, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Better Minds Group, an advanced behavioral health practice in Licking County, announced today that Amy Klinger, MSN, FNP-BC, President of Recovery NP, will be their latest collaborative partner.

Amy Klinger, MSN, Family Nurse Practitioner, has over 20 years experience working with clients struggling with a wide array of challenges, including anxiety, depression, trauma, ADHD, bipolar disorder, insomnia, and addictions. She is offering medication-assisted treatment (MAT) programs, harm-reduction techniques, and we are proud to announce, bringing the Sinclair Method to our community.

"I was drawn to Better Minds Group because I want to work together with psychotherapists. Medication is important but it is often not enough. Psychotherapy is important but it is often not enough. Better Minds Group understands this. They have shown an innovative, collaborative approach. Most importantly, they are known for the compassionate care they provide to our community."

Amy graduated from Otterbein University with her Master of Science in Nursing specializing in a Family Nurse Practitioner degree. She is board certified through the American Nurses Credentialing Center (ANCC).  Amy is the Founder and President of Recovery NP, an addiction medicine practice based in Granville, Ohio.

About Better Minds Group

At Better Minds Group, we believe mental health, like a garden, needs constant tending. Working together, we will build a confidential, safe relationship. We use this relationship to encourage you to explore, know, and grow beyond your emotional limitations. As old and new emotional wounds heal, your ability to stay calm under pressure improves. As you think better, you make better decisions. Who doesn't want to make better decisions?

Our therapists, Dr. Brian Barkett, Niki Brown, Liz Hartz, Eva Havens, Sue Hebert, Amanda McBride, Beth Salzwedel, and Gail Whitcomb are dedicated compassionate professionals who help you find your better mind.  For more information on how we do this, go to www.bettermindsgroup.com

SOURCE Better Minds Group

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.