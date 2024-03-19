Better Natured® Declares National Hair Color Day with New Findings That Prove the Power of Color on the First Day of Spring

National Survey Finds 53% of Women Color Their Hair to Boost Their Mood

Salon Grade Color with Clean Ingredients Lands at Sally Beauty

DARIEN, Conn., March 19, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Better Natured® , a vegan at-home hair color and hair care brand, is declaring the first day of Spring as National Hair Color Day with new findings on the power of hair color among U.S. women – hint, blondes, brunettes and gingers get a color boost. The research arrives just in time to welcome the season ahead, known for its vibrant colors, and as the brand celebrates its launch at Sally Beauty stores nationwide and at www.sallybeauty.com.

"It's always been the goal of Better Natured® to make sure we are creating products that use naturally-derived ingredients that don't sacrifice performance. Being able to provide professional quality hair color and care that gives you salon results at home is so important to us," said Jennifer Lauroesch, Marketing Director for Hair Color, Zotos Professional at Henkel. "That's why we are thrilled to be launching at Sally Beauty. Sally Beauty has always been known as a hair color destination for the beauty professionals and having our products on their shelves will make it easier for the 90% of women surveyed who dye their hair at-home to access our products."

In a nationwide poll conducted this cold and dreary February, boosting confidence and mood is the leading motivator for over half of women who use hair color (53%). For almost half of women who use hair color, gray coverage is also valued and 65% are concerned about how long it lasts. It's no surprise that the majority of women who use hair color at-home do so not just to cover grays but to save money too, as cost plays a major role in hair care purchases (86%).

When it comes to ingredients, nearly 50% of the women surveyed are open to trying vegan hair products. Better Natured® is making it easier for Sally Beauty customers to do so with formulas, developed with a signature triple plant milk blend, which range from 86-99% naturally-derived* and are sustainably sourced. And the products deliver the performance that women seek with hair color, offering up to 8 weeks of vibrant color and 100% gray coverage.

Vibrancy (38%) and how your hair feels after coloring (50%) are also key factors for why women color their hair, and which color they choose can influence their identity too. Just how much of a role does it play with self-esteem? That answer depends on the color:

Do blondes have more fun? Women with blonde hair consider themselves extroverted (38%) and sporty (44%), while those with silver/ash blond hair are most likely to consider themselves confident.

Brown is the most common hair color among women – both natural and dyed. In fact, over half of dyed blondes (51%) and dyed redheads (58%) are natural brunettes.

Redheads are more likely to feel confident and self-assured with freshly dyed hair (57%).

"We're excited to bring Better Natured's® hair color and hair care collection to Sally Beauty to increase our cleaner product offerings with more naturally derived ingredients," said Maryann Herskowitz Group Vice President of Merchandising at Sally Beauty." This aligns closely with our mission to offer accessible, professional quality products to inspire a more color, confident, and welcoming world."

Hair color also has an impact on beauty routines and budget, with at-home hair color providing more flexibility and cost-savings. The majority (73%) of women who color their hair at-home spend less than $20 on box dye, while over half of women (52%) who dye their hair professionally spend at least five times the cost. And salon prices add up, meaning less frequency in visits, with women coloring their hair more often at-home than those who color it professionally (68% vs. 43% report dyeing their hair every five months or more).

To spread the word and bridge the gap between those who color their hair at-home, at the salon or both, Better Natured® is partnering with Silvia Reis, a master colorist and content creator to provide inspiration and color demos using Better Natured® hair color and care products on YouTube, Instagram and TikTok. Consumers can also follow Better Natured® and Sally Beauty on social using #NationalHairColorDay to join the fun.

Better Natured's® popular line of Liqui-Creme Hair Color; 20 Vol Developer is purchased separately - offered in 26 vibrant shades and with impeccable gray coverage - is available to shop now at Sally Beauty. Select Better Natured® hair care products, including its popular Color Care Shampoo & Conditioner and Hydrating Leave-In Milk, will also be available starting April 1st.

*Better Natured® uses the Global ISO Standard 16128 which defines naturally-derived as a plant or mineral derived material and water which is found in nature and has undergone limited processing.

The Better Natured® hair color survey was conducted in February 2024 and obtained a nationally representative sample of 1,500 women who are current and prospective hair dye users in the U.S. between the ages of 25-60. The survey explored why women color their hair at home or professionally at a salon.

Better Natured® gives YOU the power to experiment with professional-level hair care and color that delivers clean formulas and brilliant results. We do it by choosing a synergistic blend of naturally-derived* ingredients plus purely-science synthetics that work together to deliver salon-gorgeous results because we know that there's no point in "natural" if it leaves your locks looking blah. (Hey, we're just being honest. It's kind of our thing.) For more information, visit www.betternatured.com.

Since 1929, Zotos Professional has been a pioneer in the hair care industry, and is dedicated to research-backed innovations, cutting-edge technology, high-quality ingredients, exhaustive testing, unbeatable value and Green Circle Certified Salons. The company's goal is to provide the support and inspiration to make the dreams of Hair Creators a reality. For more information, please visit www.zotosprofessional.com .

Henkel's portfolio of well-known brands in North America includes Schwarzkopf® hair care, Dial® soaps, Persil®, Purex®, and all® laundry detergents, Snuggle® fabric softeners as well as Loctite®, Technomelt® and Bonderite® adhesives. With sales close to 6.6 billion US dollars (6 billion euros) in 2023, North America accounts for 28 percent of the company's global sales. Henkel employs around 8,000 people across the U.S., Canada and Puerto Rico. For more information, please visit www.henkel-northamerica.com and on Twitter @Henkel_NA.

Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: SBH), as the leader in professional hair color, sells and distributes professional beauty supplies globally through its Sally Beauty Supply and Beauty Systems Group businesses. Sally Beauty Supply stores offer up to 7,000 products for hair color, hair care, nails, and skin care through proprietary brands such as Ion®, Strawberry Leopard®, Generic Value Products®, Beyond the Zone® and Silk Elements® as well as professional lines such as Wella®, Clairol®, OPI®, Conair® and L'Oreal®. Beauty Systems Group stores, branded as CosmoProf® or Armstrong McCall® stores, along with its outside sales consultants, sell up to 8,000 professionally branded products including Paul Mitchell®, Wella®, Matrix®, Schwarzkopf®, Kenra®, Goldwell®, Joico® and Olaplex®, intended for use in salons and for resale by salons to retail consumers. For more information about Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc., please visit https://www.sallybeautyholdings.com/.

