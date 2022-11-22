BETTER NATURED® TEAMS UP WITH CELEBRITY HAIRSTYLIST MARCUS FRANCIS FOR A HAIR COLOR MAKEOVER WITH "THE BALANCING ACT®" AIRING ON LIFETIME TV®

DARIEN, Conn. , Nov. 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Better Natured®, the naturally-derived* and vegan hair color & care line that provides professional results at home, was featured in a segment with "The Balancing Act®" that aired this week on Lifetime TV®. Timed to National Vegan Month, viewers were introduced to Better Natured® by Host Olga Villaverde, while celebrity hairstylist Marcus Francis took viewers through a color transformation, demonstrating how easy and affordable it is to color your hair at home using the brand's hair color kits.

Better Natured

Taking the intimidation out of at home color application, Francis walked viewers through a step-by-step tutorial on how to apply Better Natured® Liqui-Crème Hair Color, helping busy mom of two and real estate agent, France Gagne, freshen up her roots with a bright, natural blonde using shade 9N. As an insider tip for those looking to determine the right color formula for their hair or virtually "try-on" a new shade before committing, Francis referenced the Better Natured® shade-finder quiz, available on the brand's website.

"Bettered Natured® takes the guess work out of the hair color process and what better way to showcase that than by showing viewers how easy our hair color kit makes coloring your hair from the comfort of your home," said Jennifer Lauroesch, Marketing Director at Better Natured®. "The Balancing Act® audience seeks products tailored to a modern, busy lifestyle, and that's exactly what Better Natured® delivers with clean formulas and fun to use hair products."

Better Natured® Liqui-Crème Hair Color offers a highly naturally-derived,* yet vibrant formula, with ingredients in each shade ranging between 87% - 92% naturally-derived*. Featuring Coconut Oil and a signature triple plant-milk blend of Tahitian Palm Milk, Coconut Milk and Orchid Milk, Better Natured® Hair Color offers impeccable gray coverage and rich, dimensional color.

Click here to view the segment and hear tips on how to color your hair at home like a pro.

Better Natured® hair color, and additional hair care products, can be found online at JCPenney and in select stores across the U.S., as well as on the Better Natured® website. For more information about Better Natured®, please visit https://betternatured.com.

*Better Natured uses the Global ISO Standard 16128 which defines naturally-derived as a plant or mineral derived material and water which is found in nature and has undergone limited processing.

About Better Natured®

Better Natured® gives YOU the power to experiment with professional-level hair care and color that delivers clean formulas and "OMG" results. We do it by choosing a synergistic blend of naturally-derived* ingredients plus purely-science synthetics that work together to deliver high-performance, salon-gorgeous results because we know that there's no point in "natural" if it leaves your locks looking blah. (Hey, we're just being honest. It's kind of our thing.) For more information, visit www.betternatured.com .

About Henkel in North America

In North America, Henkel operates across its three business units: Adhesive Technologies, Beauty Care, and Laundry & Home Care. Its portfolio of well-known consumer and industrial brands includes Schwarzkopf® hair care, Dial® soaps, Persil®, Purex®, and all® laundry detergents, Snuggle® fabric softeners as well as Loctite®, Technomelt® and Bonderite® adhesives. With sales close to 6 billion US dollars (5 billion euros) in 2021, North America accounts for 25 percent of the company's global sales. Henkel employs over 8,000 people across the U.S., Canada and Puerto Rico. For more information, please visit www.henkel-northamerica.com, and on Twitter @Henkel_NA.

About Henkel

Henkel operates globally with a well-balanced and diversified portfolio. The company holds leading positions with its three business units in both industrial and consumer businesses thanks to strong brands, innovations and technologies. Henkel Adhesive Technologies is the global leader in the adhesives market – across all industry segments worldwide. In its Laundry & Home Care and Beauty Care businesses, Henkel holds leading positions in many markets and categories around the world. Founded in 1876, Henkel looks back on more than 140 years of success. In 2021, Henkel reported sales of more than 20 billion euros and adjusted operating profit of about 2.7 billion euros. Henkel employs about 53,000 people globally – a passionate and highly diverse team, united by a strong company culture, a common purpose to create sustainable value, and shared values. As a recognized leader in sustainability, Henkel holds top positions in many international indices and rankings. Henkel's preferred shares are listed in the German stock index DAX. For more information, please visit www.henkel.com.

Photo material is available at www.henkel-northamerica.com/press

About The Balancing Act®

The Balancing Act® is a morning show created and produced by BrandStar that offers sensible solutions and essential information in a fun, entertaining format; providing resources to help people do life better. The Balancing Act features everything from delicious recipes, style makeovers and dream getaways to parenting tips and the latest news in health and wealth. Tune in to The Balancing Act weekdays at 7:30 a.m. (ET/PT) on Lifetime®, and find all previously aired episodes on TheBalancingAct.com.

About BrandStar

We're matchmakers; connecting People to Brands to Do Life Better. BrandStar has unparalleled experience in creating customized educational content for brands with laser targeted extensive distribution through their multi-channel network ecosystem and methodology. From Original television programming on Lifetime, BrandStar.tv, social media, digital marketing, to media management and PR; BrandStar helps brands connect with the right consumer, at the right time, with the right message, through all the right channels.

