Better Noise Music - Mediabase #1 Active Rock Label Two Years in a Row

NEW YORK, Dec. 11, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- For the second year in a row, Better Noise Music has been named Mediabase's #1 Active Rock label. The powerhouse indie boasts a formidable track record of breaking and developing artists with a roster that includes Five Finger Death Punch, Papa Roach and Mötley Crüe.

Recent success include Bad Wolves, From Ashes To New and three times Grammy nominated Nothing More. Mongolian Rock sensation The Hu and Fire From The Gods are showing huge engagement and are the breakout bands of 2019. Country-Rocker Cory Marks is up next in 2020.

Label COO, Steve Kline says, "I want to congratulate Jackie Kajzer for heading up our radio promotion efforts to once again make us the #1 label at Active Rock. We work with our artists to ensure that they make the best possible music while using our platform to promote, market and to maximize audience engagement. Better Noise is all about A&R and artist development."

In addition to the Mediabase honor, Loudwire has named 4 releases from Better Noise Music among their Best Rock Albums of 2019. Bad Wolves' N.A.T.I.O.N., Papa Roach's WHO DO YOU TRUST?, Hellyeah's WELCOME HOME and The Hu's THE GEREG were all among the rock authority's favorites. Loudwire's Executive Editor, Rabab Al Sharif says "From Motley Crue's much buzzed about reunion to Vinnie Paul's final recording with Hellyeah on the moving Welcome Home, cornerstone releases from Papa Roach and Bad Wolves and the surprising arrival of much-buzzed about Mongolian upstarts The Hu, it's been a banner year for Better Noise and comes as no surprise the aforementioned releases were among Loudwire's favorites. Luckily, there's plenty to look forward to in 2020 with upcoming releases from Five Finger Death Punch, Nothing More, Papa Roach and more on deck."

In 2020, the label's priority is to replicate their success with Active Rock at Alternative radio. The label will deliver more Alternative music for the format with new releases from AWOLNATION, Bleeker, Nverlands, Dirty Heads, and newest signing – Atlas Genius.

ABOUT BETTER NOISE MUSIC:

BETTER NOISE MUSIC is a division of Better Noise Entertainment, a content company that creates music, books, films, documentaries, theatrical productions, tours and television that provide opportunities to reach audiences in unique and impactful ways. More than a record label, the company develops and nurtures artists and brands. Founded by music industry veteran and independent pioneer in 2006, Allen Kovac, what was then called Eleven Seven Music, grew into the music industry's global rock powerhouse in the ensuing 13 years. The label did so by emphasizing artist development and diversification while maintaining its indie roots. Partnering with FUGA, AMPED and Membran, the company operates a global marketing and distribution platform with offices in New York, Los Angeles, London, Berlin, Toronto and Sydney. https://betternoise.com/

