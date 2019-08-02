Better Off Dead: The New Center Offers Plan For Local Libraries to Combat Rampant Political Polarization and Tribalism

WASHINGTON, Aug. 2, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The New Center – an organization focused on creating the space for a political center in America – today released a new policy paper entitled, "Public Libraries for Bipartisanship." The paper explores how America's 16,560 libraries can lead a new effort to combat the political polarization that has torn apart families, friends, and networks across the nation.

In a 2019 survey, 20% of Democrats and 15% of Republicans said they thought the country would be better off if much of the opposite camp "just died." Democrats stereotype Republicans as close-minded while Republicans stereotype Democrats as lazy. Like-minded partisans use their own news sources, live in precincts that vote the same way, and marry within their views.

Meanwhile, in the digital realm, partisans segregate on ideological lines and increasingly have their own curated "facts," making reasoned political debate impossible.

In its new paper, The New Center suggests a path forward.

Libraries – which serve as trusted community gathering places across America – could spearhead a new effort to combat polarization. But they need an assist from Washington to get started.

The New Center recommends Congress allocating a funding stream to the Institute of Museum and Library Services (IMLS), to fund locally-controlled and organized bipartisan discussion workshops between people from across the political spectrum. Predicated on contact theory, the workshops build on the idea that intergroup discussions can, indeed, banish the prejudice from participants. The workshops could also include primers for digital literacy, and empower Americans to confidently navigate the modern world's increasingly complex digital political scapes.

During such an intensely polarized period, it's critical to invest in solutions that bring Americans back together. With bipartisan discussions, the U.S. can bridge its partisan chasm – one town at a time.

The full "Public Libraries for Bipartisanship" paper is available for download at www.newcenter.org , along with other bipartisan proposals.

About The New Center

American politics is broken, with the far left and far right making it increasingly impossible to govern. This will not change until a viable center emerges with an assertive agenda that appeals to the vast majority of the American people.

This is the mission of The New Center, which aims to establish the intellectual basis for a viable political center in today's America.

We create and promote ideas, news coverage, and commentary that help Americans see common-sense solutions to the problems we face.

