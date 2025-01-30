Better Off Launches Digital Estate Planning Platform in California, Making Legacy Protection Accessible to All

LOS ANGELES, Jan. 30, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Better Off , the digital estate planning platform that makes protecting your legacy as easy as banking online, is now available in California. Using Better Off, California residents can create comprehensive, attorney-verified estate plans in under an hour, with availability in Texas, Florida, and Washington coming by April 2025.

Better Off's platform transforms the traditionally complex and expensive estate planning process into a simple digital experience, enabling users to create legally effective wills, living trusts, powers of attorney, and healthcare directives at a fraction of the traditional cost.

With 67% of Americans lacking any form of estate plan and the average cost of attorney-drafted documents averaging $5,000, millions of families remain vulnerable to costly probate proceedings. This problem is particularly acute in California, where probate costs are among the highest in the nation and the process can take up to 18 months.

Better Off's proprietary technology guides users through easy-to-understand questions to create an estate plan that fits their family's needs, delivering attorney-quality legal expertise without the complexity. It works like this:

Users complete a simple questionnaire about their family, assets, and wishes, with clear guidance at every step

The platform generates customized, attorney-designed, California -compliant estate plan documents based on their responses

Users can securely store and share documents with loved ones through the platform

Free updates are included as life circumstances change

"Estate planning has remained stuck in the past while many other similar services have gone digital," said Caleb Yarian, founder of Better Off. "By combining technology with legal expertise, we're making it possible for every California resident to protect their family's future in less time than it takes to watch their favorite TV show."

Better Off's estate planning packages start at $199, with options to create individual or spousal estate plans. To build your estate plan or learn more, visit www.getbetteroff.com . Residents outside California can create an account to join the waitlist and be notified when Better Off launches in their state.

