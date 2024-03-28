Better Performance. More Applications. Cincoze Launches Two New Compact Embedded Computers

TAIPEI, March 28, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Rugged embedded computer brand—Cincoze has launched two new compact embedded computers in the Rugged Computing—DIAMOND product line. The DA-1200 is a palm-sized device suitable for most industries' basic applications and at a price point that has made it a popular choice among customers for many years. With this latest performance boost, it will likely remain a top choice. The DV-1100 supports the latest 13th/12th generation Intel Core CPUs, providing powerful performance in a streamlined configuration and maximizing cost-effectiveness. It is recommended for industrial sites with high-performance computing needs but limited installation space, such as smart manufacturing, machine vision, and railway computing.

Powerful & Tiny Computer – DA-1200

The DA-1200 industrial embedded computer has a 12W ultra-low power consumption Intel Alder Lake-N processor and supports 16GB DDR5 4800 MHz memory. Equipped with two M.2 Key B slots (convertible to M.2 Key E with an adapter card), the DA-1200 can cover all wireless communication needs (5G, WIFI, GNSS, etc.) and caters to storage options such as 2.5″ SSD, half-slim SSD, and M.2 SSD. The palm-sized DA-1200 is only 150 x 105 x 52.3 mm, packing the maximum application flexibility into a tiny package.

The DA-1200 is easy to install and maintain. It supports wall mount, side mount, and DIN-rail mount options for ease of installation in space-constrained applications. To make setup and adjustment easier for customers, all the key settings and switches—the reset switch, AT/ATX switch, and SIM card slot are all accessible on the front panel maintenance area, making them more convenient. It is an entry-level choice that inherits the rugged DNA of the Cincoze industrial computer lineup. It works across a wide temperature range (-40 to 70°C) and wide voltage range (9 to 48V), complying with the US military shock resistant vibration standard MIL-STD-810H and the EMC test standard for industrial environments (EN IEC 61000-6-2 and EN IEC 61000-6-4).

High-performance & Cost-effective Computer – DV-1100

The DV-1100 supports the latest 13th/12th generation Intel® Core™ CPU and up to 32GB of DDR5 4800 MHz memory and provides high-speed NVMe SSD storage for maximizing processing capabilities. Measuring only 224.1 x 162 x 62mm and supporting 2.5G LAN and 10G USB3.2 Gen2x1, the DV-1100 is the smallest high-performance Cincoze model and an ideal choice for industrial applications such as machine vision and real-time image monitoring that require a computer with a small footprint and high-speed communications. The DV-1100 has built-in M.2 Key B and Key E slots, and I/O and IGN functions can be added using exclusive Cincoze CMI and CFM modules.

The DV-1100 passes and complies with several industry certifications or standards, such as EN 50155 (EN 50121-3-2 only) for railway computing, the US military shock-resistance and vibration standard MIL-STD-810H, and the EMC test standard for industrial environments (EN IEC 61000-6-2 and EN IEC 61000-6-4). To ensure we provide our customers with industry-leading quality, the entire Cincoze Rugged Computing—DIAMOND series can not only operate in a wide temperature range (-40 to 70°C) but also pass our stringent internal testing, including a rigorous four cold starts over 17 hours at -40°C. This test challenges current industry limits and ensures the DV-1100 can reliably maintain stable operation in harsh environments.

About Cincoze

Cincoze is a rugged embedded computer brand that provides embedded computer solutions for edge computing and AIoT needs. Its product lines include rugged embedded computers, industrial panel PCs, industrial monitors, and embedded GPU computers. Cincoze products meet the application needs of various vertical markets, especially manufacturing, in-vehicle systems, rail, transportation, and warehouse and logistics. Over the years, Cincoze has launched many innovative products and has won several patents, awards, and international certifications.

