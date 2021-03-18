Better Protection for Your Teachers and Staff with Aleddra's Air-Sanitizing Desktop Lamp

RENTON, Wash., March 18, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- COVID-19 Vaccine Facts as of March 16, 2021:

Not everyone is going to get one of the Covid-19 vaccines.

None of the Covid-19 vaccines are 100% effective.

Length of the effectiveness of the current Covid-19 vaccines is expected to be longer than (3) months but not expected to be lifelong.

There is evidence from laboratory studies that some immune responses driven by current vaccines could be less effective against some of the new variants.

Additional effective protection for all teachers is a must in keeping teachers in the classrooms. Wearing of face masks by all teachers, staff and students is one method to stop the spread of air-transmitted viruses from being emitting into the air. If the viruses are released into the air, the sooner they are intercepted and treated, the less likely someone sis to inhale them. The Aleddra Air-Sanitizing Desktop Lamp on each teacher's and staff's desk give them an "additional effective protection". The Aleddra Air-Sanitizing Desktop Lamp filters the air surrounding the desks, thus protecting teachers and staff against air-transmitted viruses.

Aleddra's award-winning Air-Sanitizing Desktop Lamp uses an internal filter coated with ViraPure®. VirePure is a high-density photocatalyst material which is activated by the LED light source in the lamp. When the airborne pathogens are trapped on the filter, the activated ViraPure kills those trapped pathogens. An independent third-party microbiology laboratory tested the Aleddra Desktop Lamp against the H1N1 influenza A virus. The aerosol test was conducted in a 1000 cubic feet chamber. The RESULTS show a 99.5% deactivation rate of the H1N1 influenza A virus in the test chamber after only 60 minutes. The US-based MICROBAC Lab conducted a surface test of the ViraPure material and found that after only 20 minutes the ViraPure material had an effective kill rate of the SARS-CoV coronavirus of 99.95%.

Aleddra's Air-Sanitizing Desktop Lamp also has these additional features:

UV-free (contains no ultraviolet radiation and is safe to operate 24/7)

Bi-level dimming.

Dual-speed fan.

Color tuning ( 2700K , 3900K , and 5000K )

, , and ) Two USB ports.

This Air-Sanitizing Desktop Lamp is effective, sustainable, and hazard-free product that can give your teachers and staff the additional peace of mind, by providing the extra protection against air-transmitted viruses.

