Better Protection Strengthens Southwest Presence with Acquisition Of DFS Fire Systems

CHICAGO, Nov. 7, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Better Protection (the "Company"), a fire protection services company with a full range of inspection, testing, maintenance, repair, retrofit, installation, and design capabilities, is pleased to announce the acquisition of DFS Fire Systems, LLC (DFS). DFS is a leading provider of fire protection services in the Dallas-Fort Worth area and throughout Texas. This highly accretive partnership establishes a Better Protection platform to support their growing national reach. DFS is expected to quickly grow throughout the Southwest.

DFS was founded in 2010 by Jeremy Davis. Jeremy will continue to lead the DFS team and will be an integral part of the Better Protection management team. "This partnership represents a significant step forward for both companies as we combine our strengths, resources, and expertise," Davis says. "By joining forces, we aim to create a more robust service-based entity that will deliver superior customer service while fostering a culture of collaboration and excellence."

Better Protection is led by Chief Executive Officer, Don Mershon. Don has over 35 years of fire protection and life safety industry experience. Don Mershon commented, "We are extremely excited to welcome DFS, our largest acquisition to date, into the Better Protection, Deliberately Better family of companies. DFS represents the rapid expansion of our model around the country. We believe that the DFS growth model and culture will lead to a dominant position in the Southwestern United States."

"DFS is excited about this partnership and acquisition," says Eric Davis, President of DFS. "With DFS' innovative approach to the fire protection market, Better Protection's deliberately better mission, and a robust team of highly trained and long-tenured executive leaders, Better Protection and its assets are poised for the future. Don and the Better Protection team share a vision of a recession-proof operation that provides top-tier services to its clients and life safety systems."

About Better Protection

Better Protection was established in 2022, growing rapidly across the Chicagoland area, and servicing the Midwest and Southeast regions. The team is led by Don Mershon and a very capable management team dedicated to growing the company and providing its customers and employees with deliberately better experiences. Visit www.btrprotection.com.

About Abry Partners

Abry Partners is one of the most experienced and successful sector-focused private equity investment firms in North America. Since its founding in 1989, the firm has completed over $90 billion of leveraged transactions and other private equity or preferred equity placements. Currently, the firm manages over $5.0 billion of capital across its active funds. For more information about Abry Partners, visit www.abry.com.

Contact: Chris Tofalli

Chris Tofalli Public Relations, LLC

914-834-4334

SOURCE Better Protection