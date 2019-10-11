"Better Results, More Profits and Less Stress with Vantagepoint AI Software," says Professional Trader Dr. Keith Wade

WESLEY CHAPEL, Fla., Oct. 11, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Recently, professional trader and John F. Kennedy University instructor Dr. Keith Wade (PhD., Finance) reviewed Vantagepoint for TradersWorld Magazine. Vantagepoint AI is the software company that developed the first artificial intelligence (AI) trading software in the world available to retail investors and traders. TradersWorld is the official magazine of Technical Analysis covering both classical and modern techniques. Since 1986 the magazine has covered the latest in technical analysis books, software and hardware. In the October 2019 edition, published a review of the Vantagepoint's Artificial Intelligence Trading Software.

Dr. Keith Wade, Finance PhD

Dr. Wade, a seasoned trader who encompasses a formidable blend of knowledge and understanding of trading futures, forex, stocks, and exchange-traded funds, Dr. Wade found Vantagepoint to be a leader in the world of Artificial intelligence which is transforming every aspect of our daily lives – medicine, social intercourse, farming, household operation, automated industries...and now even your trading decisions. To read Dr. Keith Wade's insightful review click here.

The power of Artificial Intelligence was once only the province of brokerage houses with floors full of cubicles and analysts. Vantagepoint Software is the first to let independent traders affordably use artificial intelligence to better their trading results. While many people think that an artificial intelligence tool that can predict the market sounds too good to be true, Vantagepoint Software users enjoy a window into the market's future that helps to drive profits.

Learn more about AI here.

See the science of artificial intelligence and how Vantagepoint Software is the future of trading by getting a demo at https://www.vantagepointsoftware.com/3demo/ or by calling 1-800-732-5407.

About Vantagepoint AI, LLC.

Headquartered in Wesley Chapel, Fla., Vantagepoint AI, creators of Vantagepoint Software, is a leader in trading software research and software development. Vantagepoint forecasts Stocks, Options, Futures, Forex, and ETFs with proven accuracy of up to 86%. Using artificial intelligence, Vantagepoint's patented Intermarket Analysis and Neural Network processes predict changes in market trend direction up to three days in advance, enabling traders to get in and out of trades at optimal times with confidence. Vantagepoint is also actively committed to giving back in the Tampa Bay community and to Shriners Hospitals for Children donating more than $660,000 since 2007.

