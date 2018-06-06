Better than a tie: GrowlerWerks uKeg

Since good dads and good beer pair nicely, we're contributing to the combination this Father's Day with a memory-sharing campaign. GrowlerWerks is asking people to share stories about their dads on Instagram or Facebook, using #uKegDad. Doing so enters them to win our Beer Dad gift pack, which includes a tap handle crafted just for dads. (Those interested in purchasing the gift pack can visit our shop page at GrowlerWerks.com.)

"I would say that my love of craft beer started by watching my father homebrew when I was a kid," says Brian Sonnichsen, one of the founders of GrowlerWerks. "Eventually, he gave me his equipment and I started brewing myself. That passion grew into me being one of the founders of GrowlerWerks."

The nation is brewing craft beer that's too good to pour down the drain and isn't always available in bottles. But drain-pour happens when beer goes flat in a glass growler. That can make dad sad.

To fix the problem, three craft beer-lovers with an engineering problem designed the uKeg, a pressurized growler that keeps favorite draft beer cold, fresh and carbonated for two weeks.

An easy-to-use regulator cap, equipped with a low-cost, food-grade CO2 cartridge, partners with a vacuum-insulated, stainless-steel vessel to make the uKeg's benefits possible. Its sturdy design allows the uKeg to go wherever you go and drink carbonated beverages at any location for every occasion. It also fits in the refrigerator and is attractive enough to be seated at the dining room table.

Help your readers elevate their Father's Day barbecues, dinners and camping trips, making dads smile and giving them new memories.

Cheers!

For more information, visit: www.GrowlerWerks.com, @GrowlerWerks, Facebook.com/GrowlerWerks.

