Tonya Spruill, a mother of four children and a wife of 20+ years, has always had a passion for creating. She would make bows and custom outfits for her little girls, and everywhere they went other mommies would go crazy over her custom apparel and hair bows. In 2010, Her passion and love for making little girls beautiful from head to toe turned into her dream; Better Than Bows was born.

Since then, Better Than Bows' following has grown to over 50,000+ mommies on Facebook. They also opened a storefront offering over 1000 sq ft of adorable boutique children's clothing and accessories. In 2016, Tonya launched her clothing line "Madeline Kate" providing it to a network of four-hundred-plus online children boutiques worldwide, and growing every day. Her ultimate goal is to eventually franchise Better Than Bows across the United States with the hopes of someday helping other mamas pursue their dreams of owning their own business.

So if you are looking for adorable girls clothing and accessories, stop by www.betterthanbows.com today. You will find cute baby girl dresses from size 0 – 8, shirts, shoes, chunky necklaces, hair bows and much more. Better Than Bows also provides up to size 14 for preorders.

Better Than Bows…"Wear" Southern Sass Meets Affordable Class!

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/better-than-bows-excited-to-announce-their-new-website-and-apple-app-300669871.html

SOURCE Better Than Bows