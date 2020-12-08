Better Than Milk® Organic Beverage Makes National Debut

ROCHELLE PARK, N.J., Dec. 8, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Better Than Milk® Organic Beverage makes its national debut just in time for Holiday and New Year. Better Than Milk, a trusted, plant-based milk alternative brand is made with only simple, high quality clean ingredients and is environmentally consciously packaged.

Better Than Milk

Made from spring water sourced 450 meters above sea level in the Lessini Mountains of Northern Italy, Better Than Milk offers a delicious and creamy tasting organic dairy-free milk alternative. All five flavors which include Unsweetened Almond Drink, Almond Drink, Unsweetened Oat Drink, Unsweetened Rice + Calcium Drink, and Rice Hazelnut Drink are all USDA Organic, Non-GMO Project Verified, Vegan, Plant-based, and Kosher Parve. The entire line is free from Gluten, Dairy, Lactose, Soy, Sulfites, Carrageenan and Artificial Flavors. They are also environmentally friendly, packaged in recyclable cartons that are aseptic and responsibly sourced with plastic bio caps made of renewable sugar cane rather than petroleum.

"We care about our consumers and we care about the earth," says Lonnie Williard, Vice President of Marketing at Panos Brands, parent company of the Better Than Milk brand. "Our organic drinks are responsibly sourced and with recyclable packaging, so we proudly bring welcomed relevance to shelf stable milk alternatives, as even our caps our made from renewable sources."

Better than Milk Organic drinks are great for anyone who chooses non-dairy milk whether for health, planetary or lifestyle reasons! Shelf stable, and with no carrageenan or soy, Better Than Milk is great for spontaneous bakers, committed hikers, early risers and late night 'cookies and milk' guzzlers.

Additionally, from now until December 14th, Better Than Milk has teamed up with MI-DEL® Brand Cookies to launch "The Great Milk & Cookie Exchange" to give back the Community Foodbank of New Jersey @cfbnj. Better Than Milk will match your online purchase of Better Than Milk or MI-DEL with a donation to @cfbnj.

Available in 1 Liter cartons at a suggested retail price of $3.99, it can be found at specialty/natural and grocery retailers nationwide such as Jewel-OSCO, Erewhon Market, Woodman's Fresh Market, Buehler's Fresh Foods, Pete's Fresh Market, and on Amazon. For recipes, more information, purchase on line and find a local store near you go to www.drinkbetterthanmilk.com.

Better Than Milk®

Deliciously creamy and tasty plant-based beverages, these shelf stable, organic liquid drinks start with the simplest ingredients and combine them with Italian spring water that originates high up in the Lessini Mountains in Northern Italy. Our Better Than Milk beverages are Organic, Non-GMO verified, Vegan, Kosher and do not contain dairy, lactose, gluten, carrageenan, soy, artificial flavors, sulfites and cholesterol. Also, we care a lot about the environment, so our alt-milk beverages are made in a state of the art, environmentally conscious facility, our cartons are FSC certified, and the plastic caps are bio-based made from sugarcane (not petroleum)!

visit www.drinkbetterthanmilk.com

About PANOS Brands

PANOS brands®, is a consumer products foods company that manages a unique portfolio of shelf stable and perishable specialty food and beverage brands across multiple categories and channels. "P.A.N.O.S." is an acronym that precisely defines the company's mission to offer Premium, Authentic, Natural, Organic, and Specialty foods throughout the U.S and Canada. True to its namesake - the ancient Greek word for torch - we like to think of our brands as a beacon for consumers who are increasingly demanding a wide spectrum of specialty foods.

Our collection of brands speaks directly to sustained trends in categories such as organic, ethnic, vegetarian and restricted-diet, and gourmet foods. Upon visiting our web site, you will see Andrew & Everett rBGH-BST Hormone Free cheeses, KA-ME, our comprehensive line of authentic Asian food products, Walden Farms calorie-free specialties, Sesmark wholesome crackers, MI-DEL cookies and Allergen Safe pie crusts, and Amore Italian cooking pastes, ready-to-eat pouched vegetables and Organic legumes. You'll also find specialty brands such as, Chatfield's premium and Allergen Safe baking products, and new, Better Than Milk vegan dairy free plant-based drinks!

www.panosbrands.com

Media Contact:

Stacey Bender

973-650-1218

[email protected]

SOURCE Better Than Milk