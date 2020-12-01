Better Than X Candle Company Launches Line of Candles Design to Encourage Moving on and Evoke Empowerment After a Breakup

SALT LAKE CITY, Dec. 1, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Better Than X Candle Company has officially launched its premiere line of premium soy candles and diffusers in the US, designed to help get over a bad breakup, job loss, or anything life throws at you. The brand was created to bring a sense of support and comfort during heartbreaking times. And after all, 2020 had enough of these already!

With collections called 'Better Off', 'Thanx, Next', and 'Clean Slate' – Better That X is taking a lighthearted approach to moving on and healing with positivity.

Better Than X - Candles & Diffusers created to help comfort during times of breakups, job loss, or any other of life's unexpected moments. Better Than X's flagship candle scent, 'Better Off' - displayed by founder and creative director, Todd Hunter.

Inspired by true life circumstances around a bad breakup, Founder and Creative Director, Todd Hunter was encouraged to develop his brand to help create a sense of unity and peace. After being dumped by his girlfriend the night they were set to make candles for a date night, she announced she was going back with her Ex. "I knew I needed to tell my story in a completely different way, so in that moment was inspired to create the Better Than X Candle Company as symbol of resilience, self-discovery and knowing there is something better waiting," says Todd.

"Smell triggers many emotions. We designed these candles to be a fragrant way to escape from realities of the world," Todd continues to share.

A perfect line of products to gift a friend, gift yourself – or a way to 'burn' your ex by giving to them – with an 80 hour clean burn time on the Better Than X Candles – there is a lot of time to reflect on the experience, and ponder your next 'better than' plan.

Better Than X candles & diffusers range from $36-$38 and are available at www.betterthanx.com, and at select boutiques around the country. Wholesale purchasing available.

