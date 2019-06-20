Better Together, Parata and TCGRx Offer New Solutions in Pharmacy Automation at McKesson ideaShare 2019

"We've planned a space to share and demo our MVPs, whether originating from TCGRx or Parata," said Mark Longley, EVP of Sales and Marketing. "There are new ways to look at some of our legacy products and entirely new solutions designed to set the retail independent pharmacy apart from the competition."

Attendees will be treated to a sneak peek of Parata Max® 2 during the tradeshow. The updated second generation of Parata's vial filling robot, Max 2 promises several enhancements such as a sleek profile, verification camera, improved easy-to-use software, and incorporated automatic canister calibration.

Workflow and patient experience solutions are also set to impress attendees. Uniquely designed inventory management system Beacon® is planned to showcase efficiency in pharmacy workflow, not just via technology but also in its thoughtful use of space. WellSpot™ prescription pick-up locker and Parata SpotLight™ wireless light-guided will call system enhance the customer experience by reducing wait times at pick-up and providing convenience for patients.

For medication adherence solutions, familiar pouch packagers ATP2® and Parata PASS 208® will be on the tradeshow floor. For attendees seeking blister packaging solutions, SmartCardRx™ is a multi-dose blister adherence system using light-to-fill guidance and barcode technology to help facilitate the efficiency of blister card filling. SmartCardRx enables the pharmacist to fill up to four cards per patient, or four patients per tray, using a unique barcode system and patented fill-to-light technology for improved productivity, accuracy, and safety.

Several complementary loading, splitting, and inspection technology products are also set to join the lineup. Booth visitors can witness Parata Perl ® Pouch Inspector's newly-added capability to inspect both PASS and ATP® pouches. With the PASS Canister Build Kit, attendees will get first-hand experience in the versatility of PASS smart canisters, similar to ATP2 canisters.

Attendees can expect to see demonstrations of Parata's vial filling robots Max® and Mini® solutions, long regarded as best-in-class for their accuracy, speed, and security.

Pharmacy teams can discover everything new Parata has to offer at ideaShare booth # 2400.

About Parata / TCGRx





TCGRx and Parata have combined to create the new industry leader focused on providing pharmacy technology solutions that reduce costs, improve health outcomes, and enhance the patient experience. Joined in 2018 as Parata Systems, the company offers the most comprehensive pharmacy automation portfolio with pouch and blister medication adherence packaging, high-speed automated robotic dispensing technologies, and pharmacy workflow solutions. Discover how we're better together at parata.com and tcgrx.com.

